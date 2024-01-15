Back

You won’t get tuberculosis eating at ABC Brickworks Market: Ong Ye Kung

It's a safe place to eat.

Belmont Lay | January 15, 2024, 05:04 PM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has allayed fears of people worried about catching tuberculosis (TB) from eating at the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Jalan Bukit Merah by visiting the premises and consuming food there.

He posted about his dinner outing and interaction with the hawkers on Facebook on Jan. 14.

Ong noted that the premises was “markedly quieter than before” as potential patrons have stayed away.

He also wrote that hawkers told him customers were worried about catching TB and hesitant to visit the premises.

Ong said the disease takes "days to weeks" to spread "after close and prolonged exposure".

Visitors are unlikely to catch TB just by visiting the hawker centre, he wrote.

"Therefore, a person may get TB if they live or work daily with someone infected," he added.

“They cannot get TB by sharing cups, utensils or food, through hand shaking, or having the occasional meal at the hawker centre.”

He also wrote: “The vast majority of us don’t fall into this category, so please go ahead and enjoy the good food at ABC. Let’s support our hawkers.”

Background

MOH said on Jan. 5 that a total of 10 new TB cases were genetically linked to a cluster at Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah, which first surfaced in 2022.

A mass screening exercise from Jan. 11 to 15 is mandatory for some people who frequent Jalan Bukit Merah, including employees at the food centre.

The screening is voluntary for others and for those who often visit the premises.

Ong wrote in his post that identifying TB cases among those who live or work in the area is a precautionary measure.

So far, about 93 per cent of eligible residents, or more than 1,500 people, have signed up for the mandatory screening.

All of the active TB disease cases have been treated and rendered not infectious.

