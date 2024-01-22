Back

CityCab cabby allegedly pushed driver into drain after being rear-ended by car along PIE

The taxi driver will be charged with the offence of rash act causing hurt.

Matthias Ang | January 22, 2024, 04:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 53-year-old taxi driver will be charged in court on Jan. 23, 2024, for allegedly pushing another driver into a drain along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Sep. 25, 2023.

Car had rear-ended taxi

CNA reported that according to a police news release, the police had been alerted to the incident, which occurred at about 5:15am along the rightmost lane of PIE in the direction of Changi, near the Stevens Road exit.

Investigations found that the other driver had rear-ended the taxi.

A dispute ensued, with the taxi driver allegedly pushing the driver, which caused him to fall into the drain.

The driver received multiple abrasions on his body, and he was conveyed in a conscious state to a hospital.

Taxi driver was heading to the airport with a passenger

According to The Straits Timesthe taxi driver drove a CityCab taxi.

A spokesperson for ComfortDelGro, which owns CityCab, told The Straits Times in September 2023 that the taxi driver had been heading towards the airport with a passenger onboard when the incident happened.

The spokesperson also noted that the other driver was driving a private-hire vehicle and said the company did not take the incident lightly.

Mothership has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information on the matter.

The man will be charged with the offence of rash act causing hurt.

If convicted, the man may be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top screenshot from Google Maps

