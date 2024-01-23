Taiwan boss gifts each staff S$427, scraps 'stressful' company D&D & CNY celebrations

A boss in Taiwan decided to scrap the yearly company dinner and dance (D&D) after his employees told him that they found the annual event stressful.

On top of that, Lu Shaonan (transliteration) also called off the company's Chinese New Year celebrations and handed each of his employees an NT10,000 (S$427) angbao instead.

Dinners are stressful and awkward

It turned out that Lu had divvied up the funds that would have gone into the yearly D&D and redistributed the money amongst his employees, according to his Facebook post on Jan. 16, 2024.

Lu founded Fufa Shoes and sells his shoes on livestream using the online moniker Nan Ge Ge (transliteration).

He explained his decision in the Facebook post, saying that his employees not only found these dinners with stakeholders stressful, but also awkward as it would be the first time that some of them met the stakeholders.

Employees prefer cash over dinner

He added that his employees appeared to also not see a point in attending these events and joked that not even the D&D lucky draw can entice them as most of them are convinced that they would not win anything significant.

As such, he decided to do away with the yearly D&D event, as well as the Chinese New Year celebration, starting from 2024 onwards.

He said he came up with the idea to convert the dinners to cash after consulting his employees and learning that all of them prefer money over dinner.

"No one wants to eat dinner with their bosses and stakeholders," he added. "By choosing the NT10,000 (S$427) red packet, they can eat dinner with their families instead."

Wants to make working environment enjoyable

However, the monthly company dinner will still carry on.

Lu said he will continue making changes to the company so that his employees can enjoy their working environment.

The post has since gone viral, amassing some 88,000 likes and 2,300 comments.

Many individuals praised Lu and said he was a good boss.

Other individuals asked Lu if he had vacancies in his company and where could they send in their resumes.

Lu sportingly replied to these commenters, "You are welcome to submit your resume to 104."

104, short for 104 Corporation, is a job portal in Taiwan.

Top image from 楠哥哥/Facebook