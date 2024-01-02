Air-fried, toasted or steamed? We prepared Sunshine’s new curry potato Poketto in 5 different ways

There are certain things in life that go together like a match made in heaven.

The sun and moon.

Batman and Robin.

Spongebob and Patrick.

Ketchup and mustard.

And of course, if we’re talking about Asian food - curry and potato.

Sunshine Bakery has recently launched their first-ever savoury Poketto in the curry potato flavour, following the success of their previous Poketto sandwiches in Peanut butter, Belgian chocolate and Wild blueberry flavours.

Made possible by Premium Japan Technology, Sunshine Bakery’s Pokettos are pocket-sized sandwiches that are crustless and fuss-free.

Their new curry potato Poketto was inspired by the idea of curry puff filling in sandwich form.

After receiving several packets of curry potato Pokettos one morning, I decided to prepare them in five different ways for my colleagues to try.

Preparation 1: Original

What would a good ol’ fashioned tasting of Pokettos be without trying them in their original state?

I got two of my colleagues to help me with this - Garey and Michelle.

Garey was pleasantly surprised after trying the curry potato Poketto and found the tangy curry nostalgic and comforting.

Elaborating on this, he said: “When I was a kid, my grandma would make curry, and any leftover curry we'd keep and eat it with bread the next day.”

He also liked how soft and pillowy the bread was.

Michelle, on the other hand, was rather shocked that the curry potatoes in the Poketto were quite chunky, given how thin the slices of Poketto are:

“I just assumed that the potatoes would be all mushed up, so what Sunshine did with this really impressed me.”

Her 1 bite 5 words review? Savoury but a little sweet.

Preparation 2: Air-fried

The second method of preparation involved the usage of an airfryer and one very willing participant - Joni.

Joni, who doesn’t usually like eating bread, was full of praise for the air-fried Poketto, which was left in the airfryer for 5 minutes at 140°C:

“This won my heart because it has no crust and the curry is so good. It’s perfectly crispy when you air fry it too!”

She also likened the curry in the Poketto to curry thosai for its tanginess.

Preparation 3: Steamed

I then proceeded to steam a Poketto in the microwave oven for a minute for the office’s resident Poketto sceptic, Min Wei.

“The bread is a really nice way to deliver filling, even if I'm only so-so on the curry,” Min Wei remarked.

He also compared the Poketto to a curry puff and reasoned why the former makes for a better snack:

“The Poketto is better than something like a curry puff because it's sealed, so if you want a snack at a later time, you can keep it and warm it up later, unlike a reheated curry puff which would turn soggy and oily. The eating experience is also far neater because it doesn’t disintegrate into a crumbly mess like a curry puff would.”

Preparation 4: Toasted

One of the more common methods of preparing a Poketto would be to toast it.

As avid fans of toasted bread, two of my colleagues, Alfie and Huisi, were all for trying out the toasted Pokettos.

While both of them liked the texture of the toasted bread and found it “nice and crisp”, they felt that the curry was a bit tart for their liking.

“I was quite surprised at the taste of the curry, since the packaging gave off the impression that it would be a more lemak kind of curry,” Huisi mused.

Alfied agreed and added that it would’ve tasted better if there was more curry potato filling.

Preparation 5: Pan-fried

To further enhance the taste profile of the Pokettos, I decided to experiment with pan-frying them in two ways:

French toast With panko crumbs

The first recipe was a hand-me-down from my mum, and required the following ingredients:

1 beaten egg ⅛ cup of milk 1 teaspoon of sugar Dash of cinnamon Pinch of salt

After mixing these ingredients together, all I had to do was dip the Poketto into the mix until it was thoroughly coated before pan-frying it with butter on low heat.

Depending on your preference, you can decide how long you want to pan-fry your french toast Poketto for.

The next recipe required even fewer ingredients:

1 beaten egg Ground up Panko crumbs

After beating an egg in a bowl, I immersed the Poketto in it till it was fully coated.

I then coated the Poketto with Panko crumbs on a plate, before pan-frying it on low heat with butter until golden brown.

Because I tried these recipes at home, I managed to get my mum and dad to taste them.

Both of them really enjoyed the Panko crumb-fried Poketto, whilst I preferred the French toast version.

“The added crunch from the Panko crumbs really elevates the eating experience from a humble sandwich to something I can actually see myself ordering at a cafe or an Asian-western fusion restaurant,” my mum enthused.

On the other hand, my dad really liked how the crunchiness of the Panko-crumb fried Poketto was the perfect complement to the potatoes in the Poketto filling.

“The spice level is also not too high so it’s good for older people like me and younger kids,” he added.

As for me, I liked the juxtaposition of sweet, sour and spicy flavours all combined into one in the French toast version.

The cinnamon powder and sugar really added another dimension to what would have been just a regular sandwich, and gave the snack a welcomed layer of complexity.

Now available islandwide

If this article has made you feel like trying Sunshine’s curry potato Poketto, you can now purchase one from all supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol marts across Singapore.

At just S$1.50 each, they are an affordable fuel-you-up option at any time of the day.

