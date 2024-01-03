Subaru filters from right to left to right on TPE to overtake car & jam brake

Two cars travelling on the right-most lane of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Dec. 30 (Saturday) got into a bit of a pickle.

The Subaru used the left-most lane to overtake vehicles and cut in front of a car on the right-most lane before slowing down, seemingly in a bid to obstruct the car behind it, only to filter left to take the nearest exit off the expressway.

Dashcam footage of this seemingly petty encounter was shared on the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group by the driver overtaken by the Subaru, on Dec. 31.

However, this backfired as many online users criticised the driver, who was in the car recording the proceedings, for being a road hog instead.

The incident

The encounter began with the Subaru tailgating the cam car driver on the right-most lane of the expressway.

Not long after, the Subaru driver speedily filtered left across multiple lanes.

It also overtook a number of other road users in the process.

The highway code advises drivers to always overtake on the right, apart from exceptional circumstances.

The clip then cut to a front-view shot of the cam car, where the speedy Subaru signalled right and weaved through traffic to return to the right-most lane.

Now the roles were reversed, with the Subaru travelling in front of the cam car.

Once in position, it then slowed down drastically, forcing the cam car to also reduce its speed.

There was no traffic obstructing the Subaru's path which would have required it to brake.

Subsequently, as if a point had been made, the Subaru filtered left and took the nearest exit off the TPE.

The cam car driver took offence at his Subaru counterpart's driving, calling out their behaviour, such as overtaking on the left, speeding and abrupt lane changing.

"He suddenly cut from lane 1 to 3 to 1. Then, he jammed the brakes and slowed down in front of my car. This is evidently intentional," the driver wrote in the post.

'Serves you right, road hogger'

Most online users, however, sided with the Subaru driver.

Many felt that the cam car driver got what he deserved for road hogging.

Road hogging is when one drives at an unreasonably slow speed on the centre or right lane, hindering the flow of traffic.

Others opined the cam car driver shouldn't have occupied the right-most lane of the expressway, pointing out that it is meant for overtaking vehicles and emergency vehicles.

According to the highway code, drivers should only use the right lane for overtaking, making a right turn or U-turn.

'Get the Subaru driver off all roads'

Nevertheless, a few users were supportive of the cam car driver.

They felt he was observing the speed limit but criticised the Subaru driver for being "impatient" or "dangerous".

"The way the Subaru driver drives is dangerous as hell. Get him off all roads," one user wrote.

