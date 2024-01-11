Back

Strides Premier taxi travels along footpath at Sengkang West Road, taxi company investigating

Taking "shared pathways" a little too seriously.

Emily Williams | January 11, 2024, 03:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Pedestrians at Sengkang West Road were left bewildered on Jan. 8 when a taxi seemingly forgot it was a taxi.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante, a Strides Premier taxi was seen travelling along a shared bike/ pedestrian pathway before finding its way onto a zebra crossing.

Filmed at around 5pm, the video followed the neon green vehicle as it tried to return back onto the road where it belongs.

Green taxi drives along footpath Gif from SG Road Vigilante

It was eventually seen crossing the zebra crossing before veering off onto the road where it joined the traffic.

Green taxi drives on pedestrian crossing before joining road Gif from SG Road Vigilante

It is not known how the taxi driver got onto the pedestrian portion but there is a nearby car park in the vicinity next to Chong Yee Temple.

Screenshot from Google Street View

Screenshot from Google Street View

Strides Premier's reply

In response to Mothership's queries, Strides Premier said it takes a serious view on errant driving and is investigating the matter.

"Safety is our foremost priority. We expect our taxi hirers to drive safely and comply with all traffic rules and regulations. We constantly remind our drivers to always observe road safety," said Clarence Lew, deputy CEO of Strides Premier.

Related stories

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante.

Most powerful passport in the world: S'pore top alongside Germany, France, Italy, Japan & Spain

Citizens from the six countries can enter 194 out of 227 travel destinations visa-free.

January 11, 2024, 03:50 PM

S'pore may hire auxiliary police officers from China, India, the Philippines & Myanmar due to shrinking local workforce

As of November 2023, Singaporeans constitute approximately 68 per cent of the total auxiliary police officers population.

January 11, 2024, 02:51 PM

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen is married

Congratulations.

January 11, 2024, 02:39 PM

E-cigarette ban in 2018 due to public health, not potential loss in tobacco tax revenue: Lawrence Wong

"Our priority is to protect the health of our population and prevent e-cigarettes from causing harm to our people, especially to younger Singaporeans."

January 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

Ticketmaster S'pore tickets no longer available at SingPost outlets

In case you're thinking of buying tickets soon.

January 11, 2024, 02:17 PM

JB-S'pore RTS Link about 65% completed, ready by Dec. 2026

Going well.

January 11, 2024, 02:02 PM

IKEA recalls USB charger over risks of thermal burns & electric shock

No incidents of thermals burns of electric shock caused by usage of the item have been reported in Singapore.

January 11, 2024, 11:36 AM

SMU stall has fish-shaped mochi waffles with fillings like Korean fried chicken & ube soft serve

Taiyaki with a twist.

January 11, 2024, 11:34 AM

S'pore supports COP28 deal, including goal to transition away from fossil fuels: Grace Fu

Minister Grace Fu also reiterated that Singapore has not made a decision on adopting nuclear energy.

January 11, 2024, 10:35 AM

BlueSG users complain about ongoing problems since Dec. 2023, platform offers subscription waiver for Jan. 2024

BlueSG has sent an email to customers apologising for service disruptions from recent glitches in their new app.

January 11, 2024, 09:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.