Strides Premier taxi travels along footpath at Sengkang West Road, taxi company investigating

Pedestrians at Sengkang West Road were left bewildered on Jan. 8 when a taxi seemingly forgot it was a taxi.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante, a Strides Premier taxi was seen travelling along a shared bike/ pedestrian pathway before finding its way onto a zebra crossing.

Filmed at around 5pm, the video followed the neon green vehicle as it tried to return back onto the road where it belongs.

It was eventually seen crossing the zebra crossing before veering off onto the road where it joined the traffic.

It is not known how the taxi driver got onto the pedestrian portion but there is a nearby car park in the vicinity next to Chong Yee Temple.

Strides Premier's reply

In response to Mothership's queries, Strides Premier said it takes a serious view on errant driving and is investigating the matter.

"Safety is our foremost priority. We expect our taxi hirers to drive safely and comply with all traffic rules and regulations. We constantly remind our drivers to always observe road safety," said Clarence Lew, deputy CEO of Strides Premier.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante.