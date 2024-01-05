M'sia man kills employer, 49, over illegal gambling bets, crowd ties man up to prevent escape

A 49-year-old Malaysian woman was stabbed to death by her employee on Jan. 4, 2024.

According to local Malaysian media, the duo had a dispute over the collection of illegal gambling bets of RM10,000 (approximately S$2,870).

The deceased's boyfriend, 42, was injured during the dispute and was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.

After the incident, bystanders helped catch the employee, who tried to escape, by tying him up with ropes and handing him over to the police.

Dispute allegedly because of illegal gambling

The incident happened at around 10am in a store located at Taman Rasi Jaya, Menglembu, in Perak.

The victim, Liu Xiulian (transliteration), owned a mobile phone accessories shop.

China Press reported that Liu was allegedly an illegal gambling bookie and that her store had only opened around half a year ago.

The employee, 54, was supposed to hand over RM10,000 (approximately S$2,870) in illegal gambling bets that he collected on Liu's behalf to Liu but was unable to do so, leading to an argument between the two.

Photos of the fight's aftermath went viral on social media, which showed the floor stained with blood and three individuals lying on the ground.

A knife was also recovered at the scene of the crime, where it is shown to be bent from impact.

Crowd helped tied up assailant with ropes

The assailant was reportedly injured.

To prevent him from escaping, bystanders had tied him up with ropes and handed him over to the police when they arrived.

According to China Press, the Perak police issued a statement thanking the public for their cooperation.

A divorcee and kind-hearted person

Neighbours told China Press reporters that Liu was a divorcee and a kind-hearted person. They said she would buy items sold by other shopkeepers to help them with their businesses and later donate them away.

Liu left behind a daughter and son, both around ten years old.

Her body was sent to the morgue of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital at about 1:39pm.

Man investigated for murder

Perak police said they received a call from the public at about 10:55am regarding a fight involving a sharp weapon.

A background check of the suspect by the police found four offences on his record.

The police said that the matter would be investigated for murder and had obtained a remand order from the courts.

Top image via China Press