Back

M'sia man kills employer, 49, over illegal gambling bets, crowd ties man up to prevent escape

The man is being investigated for murder.

Amber Tay | January 05, 2024, 08:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 49-year-old Malaysian woman was stabbed to death by her employee on Jan. 4, 2024.

According to local Malaysian media, the duo had a dispute over the collection of illegal gambling bets of RM10,000 (approximately S$2,870).

The deceased's boyfriend, 42, was injured during the dispute and was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.

After the incident, bystanders helped catch the employee, who tried to escape, by tying him up with ropes and handing him over to the police.

Dispute allegedly because of illegal gambling

The incident happened at around 10am in a store located at Taman Rasi Jaya, Menglembu, in Perak.

The victim, Liu Xiulian (transliteration), owned a mobile phone accessories shop.

Photo via China Press

China Press reported that Liu was allegedly an illegal gambling bookie and that her store had only opened around half a year ago.

The employee, 54, was supposed to hand over RM10,000 (approximately S$2,870) in illegal gambling bets that he collected on Liu's behalf to Liu but was unable to do so, leading to an argument between the two.

Photos of the fight's aftermath went viral on social media, which showed the floor stained with blood and three individuals lying on the ground.

A knife was also recovered at the scene of the crime, where it is shown to be bent from impact.

Photo via China Press

Crowd helped tied up assailant with ropes

The assailant was reportedly injured.

To prevent him from escaping, bystanders had tied him up with ropes and handed him over to the police when they arrived.

Photo via China Press

According to China Press, the Perak police issued a statement thanking the public for their cooperation.

Photo via China Press

A divorcee and kind-hearted person

Neighbours told China Press reporters that Liu was a divorcee and a kind-hearted person. They said she would buy items sold by other shopkeepers to help them with their businesses and later donate them away.

Liu left behind a daughter and son, both around ten years old.

Her body was sent to the morgue of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital at about 1:39pm.

Photo via China Press

Man investigated for murder

Perak police said they received a call from the public at about 10:55am regarding a fight involving a sharp weapon.

A background check of the suspect by the police found four offences on his record.

The police said that the matter would be investigated for murder and had obtained a remand order from the courts.

Top image via China Press

Mothership Explains: Did M'sia's opposition try to oust PM Anwar while on vacation in Dubai?

Malaysian politics keeps moving on.

January 05, 2024, 07:43 PM

Xiaxue selling pink nasi lemak from S$9.90, hopes S'poreans 'give chance' to improve on teething problems

Her first F&B venture.

January 05, 2024, 06:40 PM

2024 could be 1st year where average global temperatures cross 1.5°C warming limit

Hot hot hot.

January 05, 2024, 06:08 PM

Lazada S'pore retrenches staff at start of 2024 ahead of possible IPO, fails to notify union

NTUC and FDAWU were "deeply disappointed" at Lazada's retrenchment exercise.

January 05, 2024, 05:57 PM

Telok Blangah man, 36, finds rotting food outside his house daily after he reported neighbour's hoarding issue

The stench has become so unbearable that the man is unable to open his door to get air. 

January 05, 2024, 05:45 PM

Jay Chou’s wife denies calling him out for cheating

Fake news.

January 05, 2024, 05:34 PM

Johor's Forest City duty-free zone allegedly being exploited by smugglers

Forest City's status as a duty-free zone and its relative isolation has apparently allowed smugglers to flourish.

January 05, 2024, 05:05 PM

2 grown-ass elderly men in S'pore fight publicly, 1 flings rubbish bin & chair

Public fighting is considered an offence in Singapore.

January 05, 2024, 04:33 PM

Person, 47, pleads guilty to public nuisance for pulling open MRT doors over 2-week period

The person was said to be "testing" if the doors would open.

January 05, 2024, 02:56 PM

Woman in China stabbed over 30 times in park by stranger who then committed suicide

She was at the park with her two-year-old son.

January 05, 2024, 01:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.