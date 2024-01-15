Back

Shye, S'porean, 21, competing in idol survival show 'Chuang Asia' set in Thailand

Jackson Wang is the lead mentor for the show.

Khine Zin Htet | January 15, 2024, 07:42 PM

A Singaporean is competing in "Chuang Asia", an upcoming idol survival show.

The programme, which will see global star Jackson Wang as lead mentor, revealed its participants line-up on Jan. 15.

Among the 70 contestants, one of them hails from our sunny island and is named Shye.

Who is Shye?

Shye, whose full name is Trinity Shye-Anne Brown, is a 21-year-old who has been releasing original music since she was 16.

She was the Singapore winner of music competition Vans Musicians Wanted in 2018 and has been consistently releasing music since then, with several EPs and two albums to her name.

Locally, she also took part in a National Day song for 2021, "The Road Ahead".

And another fun fact: She took part in "okto Star", a talent search competition by okto, Singapore's children's programming channel.

Not a stranger to the international stage

More recently, Shye competed in the Chinese reality show, "Youth Pi Plan", where she collaborated with various artists to put up original music performances.

The singer shared her experience in the show in a TikTok video uploaded on her account shye.mp3.

@shye.mp3 I was scouted & was a contestant on MangoTV’s Youth π Plan in China🤓🎥 #scouted #survivalshow #cpop #kpop #vannesswu #tao #henrylau #mangotv #fyp #foryou #cpopfyp ♬ Somehow - Shye

Chuang Asia

"Chuang Asia" is an offshoot of China's "Produce Camp" series, also known as Chuang, and is set to take place in various Asian countries.

The first chapter set in Thailand will see 70 female finalists from all over the world, such as the United States, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, competing for a spot in the final line-up for a brand-new girl group.

If you are interested in seeing a fellow Singaporean on "Chuang Asia", the programme is set to air its first episode on Feb. 3, 2024. 

It will be streamed every Saturday at 10:30pm Singapore time via WeTV.

Top photos via @chuangasia/X and @shye.mp3/Instagram

