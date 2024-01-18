S'porean woman paints detailed pictures of panda cub Le Le to say goodbye

To say goodbye to Le Le, the first giant panda cub born in Singapore, one woman did a series of paintings of the recently-repatriated bear.

Elize Tan posted the paintings on the Facebook group Nature Society Singapore.

Bye bye, Le Le

The paintings show a number of different scenes starring Le Le: clinging to a branch, snacking on his favourite bamboo, and hanging out with his mother, Jia Jia.

Speaking to Mothership, Tan said that she has no formal artistic background.

She decided to paint the pictures "as a memento of the happy times shared by Jia Jia and Le Le".

An ardent animal lover, she said that she managed to see Le Le at River Wonders for the last time, just two days before his quarantine.

"Hence I was very inspired to paint him since he's going away for good," she said.

She added that she "simply loves" the panda cub, and feels sad that he will be leaving the country and his mum.

Here are some of her paintings:

Le Le's departure

The cub was flown to China on Jan. 16 aboard a Singapore Airlines flight.

According to a joint news release by Mandai Wildlife Group and Singapore Airlines on Jan. 17, he has since safely arrived in China.

He "took well to the flight" and spent the four-and-half hours chomping on bamboo, bamboo shoots, fruit, and pellets.

He will now be serving mandatory quarantine.

Le Le's parents, Jia Jia and Kai Kai, first arrived in Singapore in 2012 under a ten-year agreement with China.

In September 2022, the agreement was extended for another five years.

As part of the loan agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, Le Le had to return to China after turning two years old.

He was originally set to leave in the second half of December, but his departure was then delayed to Jan. 16, 2024.

Panda cubs that are born in Singapore will return to China after the age of four unless the loan time is extended, due to the terms of Chinese panda loan agreements.

Jia Jia and Kai Kai are also set to return to China in 2027.

Before that, however, the team at Mandai Wildlife Group are hoping that the panda couple will have a second chance at successful breeding.

