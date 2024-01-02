Back

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck during visit to Busan

He was taken conscious to the hospital.

Amber Tay | January 02, 2024, 11:58 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was stabbed in the neck during a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on Jan. 2 at around 10:27am (9:27am Singapore time).

Lee was conveyed to the hospital while conscious, although he continued to bleed.

He had a gash of about 1cm on his neck, reported Korean news channel YTN.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the incident occurred during a press conference after Lee toured the construction site of a new airport on Busan's Gadeok Island.

What happened

A video posted on X by The Informant showed a crowd of reporters gathered around Lee as he answered their questions.

In the video, a man in a blue paper crown approached the chairman before lunging at him and stabbing the side of his neck with a weapon.

The unidentified weapon was approximately 20cm to 30cm in length, eyewitnesses said.

According to Yonhap, the suspect had pretended to be one of Lee's supporters and approached under the pretense of asking for an autograph.

Members of the crowd rushed to Lee's aid as he collapsed, pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

The suspect was subdued and quickly arrested at the scene, Yonhap reported.

He refused to answer police questions about his motives, Busan Ilbo reported.

Condemned attack

In response to the attack, South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern over Lee's safety and instructed the police and relevant authorities to swiftly determine what happened.

He also called for Lee to be provided with the necessary treatment to recover, and stressed that violence should never be tolerated under any circumstances.

Lee chairs the main opposition Democratic Party and narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to conservative Yoon, a former chief prosecutor.

Top image via Yonhap News Agency and The Informant/X(Twitter)

Adam Road Food Centre reopens after 3-month renovation

Back in business.

January 02, 2024, 11:47 AM

Body of man, 85, found floating in Clementi canal

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

January 02, 2024, 11:46 AM

Air-fried, toasted or steamed? We prepared Sunshine’s new curry potato Poketto in 5 different ways

So versatile.

January 02, 2024, 11:29 AM

Central Japan hit with 7.6-magnitude earthquake, prompting tsunami warnings

No irregularities have been detected at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

January 01, 2024, 06:27 PM

China & Taiwan will 'surely be reunified': Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year message

Taiwanese President Tsai said Taiwan's relations with China "must be decided by the will of the people".

January 01, 2024, 05:30 PM

S'pore boy cries meeting lifeguard hero from Australian TV show 'Bondi Rescue', gives lifeguard big hugs

Lifeguard Harrison Reid gave the boy his blue uniform as a gift.

January 01, 2024, 05:04 PM

Spotted dove build nest on wall fan after S'pore man leaves it unused for a month

One of the eggs hatched into a chick already.

January 01, 2024, 04:25 PM

35 people injured at Kaohsiung's New Year countdown event after knife scare false alarm

The programme was interrupted for seven minutes.

January 01, 2024, 04:02 PM

This S'porean, 55, who can't imagine not looking at grass every day, ensures National Stadium is pitch perfect

The grass is greener where Jonathan Teo is.

January 01, 2024, 02:21 PM

Bubble tea shop Milksha closes last outlet in S'pore

Another one gone.

January 01, 2024, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.