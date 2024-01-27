S'porean, 18, gets reformative training for helping father sell illegal e-cigarettes on Instagram

An 18-year-old Singaporean man who helped his father sell illegal e-cigarettes on Instagram has been sentenced to reformative training on Jan. 25, 2024.

CNA reported that the youth offender had posted and promoted e-cigarette products and equipment on his Instagram account.

He also sold the illegal items to his friends in school.

Both the father and son cannot be named due to a gag order under the Children and Young Persons Act, as the boy was a minor at the time of offence.

Sold to friends but did not make profit

According to CNA, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided the pair's home at 6:30am in an operation on Aug. 25, 2021. The officers had acted on a tip-off of their unlawful activities from a member from the teenager's group.

A total of 187 sets of e-cigarettes, 604 boxes of e-cigarette pods containing 1,812 pieces, and 115 loose pieces of e-cigarette pods were seized.

CNA revealed that court documents indicated that the father, a 39-year-old Singaporean, had obtained the supplies from someone known to him only as "Cyril".

He would then directly pass on the stock to the boy or allow him to pick from his supply, and was aware of his son's sales in and out of school.

This started after the teenager's friends found out about his father's business.

The boy did not make any profit, as he handed over all earnings to his father. The latter made approximately S$200 from the sales before getting caught.

Sentenced & pleaded guilty for other charges

The teenager was sentenced to at least one year of detention in a reformative training centre.

He also pleaded guilty for other unrelated charges including group fights in July and August 2022, and selling his Singpass account to scammers between September and October 2022.

The father was sentenced to one week in jail and fined S$8,500 on Jan. 23, 2024.

Any person who is convicted of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing e-vaporisers may be fined up to S$10,000 or imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

