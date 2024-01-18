Deepfakes 'assault infrastructure of fact' & should be dealt with by the law: Josephine Teo

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said deepfakes (artificially-generated pictures or videos impersonating people) are a challenge that is going to need "strong government oversight regulation".

Singapore interested in AI governance

Teo said this on Jan. 17, 2024 at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where she was one of the four speakers in the session titled "360° on AI Regulations".

The other three speakers were the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy director Arati Prabhakar, Microsoft's vice-chair and president Brad Smith, and the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency.

The session was moderated by president of political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer, who asked Teo if it will be easy for Singapore to navigate the different AI standards and regulations globally.

To this, Teo clarified that Singapore is not only interested in AI regulation, but AI governance.

This includes having the infrastructure to support deployment and development and build capabilities, all of which have to happen before international cooperation regulations and laws can come into play, Teo said.

Deepfakes omnipresent, "assault the infrastructure of fact"

On whether there is more alignment or fragmentation with regard to AI regulations, Teo said we are in a divergent phase, where what constitutes a use or a risk remains to be seen, and the convergence phase "hasn't hit us right now".

However, there is a convergence in some areas that are necessary and even possible to regulate. One example is deepfakes, which not only steal people's identities and misrepresent them, but assault the infrastructure of fact, and is an issue that all societies have to grapple with.

"How can societies function, you know, when deepfakes are confronting us all the time, and we can't separate real from fiction, reality from what is made up?"

As such, Teo said deepfakes need strong government oversight, where they should be dealt with by the law.

However, she said the specifics — exactly what shape and form it will take — remain to be seen and added that the "whole regulatory space will have to be a spectrum for a number of years".

AI regulation may take years

She added that the path toward broader AI regulation may be long and filled with many "nascent" questions, such as how one determines whether AI is being implemented in a responsible way, how the tests are implemented, or what the metrics are.

"No one has answers just yet, you know, that are very clear, very demonstrable ... and it may well take many more years of these kinds of experimentation, before we come to a very clear sense of what really you want to mandate, and in what situations."

This includes instances aside from deepfakes, such as innovation, where a "lighter touch approach" may be required instead of regulation.

You can watch the full session below:

54th WEF

This year is the 54th iteration of the annual WEF meeting, and over 2,800 leaders from 120 countries, including over 60 heads of state, are expected to participate in the five-day event from Jan. 15 to 19, 2024.

Top image from World Economic Forum/YouTube.