'Single's Inferno 3' contestant Park Mingyu possibly in S'pore

An Instagram story posted by "Single's Inferno 3" contestant Park Mingyu on Jan. 16 showed him possibly on a bumboat cruise at the Singapore River, with Marina Bay Sands in the background.
In case you're not sure what "Single's Inferno 3" is, here's a lowdown of what went down during the latest season of Netflix's dating series:
Park is best known for having offered his shirt to his fellow contestant, Cho Minji, to wipe her tears on while she was crying. His chivalry has led to him being dubbed by many fans as "a green flag".
@lanaaude This helicopter ride is probably the funniest ever in this season #singlesinferno3 #minji #singlesinferno #minkyu #koreanrealityshow #kdrama ♬ Only Love Can Hurt Like This (Slowed Down Version) - Paloma Faith
Top photos from Park Mingyu's Instagram page.
