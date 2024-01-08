I'm a S’porean OL & this is my lunch guide. No, there’s no fish soup.

Mention the words “Singaporean OL” and the following things may come to mind:

Fish soup

Lanyards

Shift dresses

Yoga classes

For the uninitiated, OL stands for “office lady” and the “Singaporean OL” refers to a specific demographic of office working females in the country who are typically in their 20s to 30s.

Apart from the occasional name drop or meme, I haven’t seen much being written about this particular group of women.

That’s why I’ve decided to undertake the ~hefty~ responsibility of creating some OL-related content by sharing my lunch guide as a Singaporean OL.

If you're an OL working in the Kallang or Lavender area, here are four lunch recommendations you can try out at Aperia mall.

Don’t worry, there’s no cai fan or fish soup in this list.

KAEDEN cafe (#01-25)

OLs love cafe hopping.

Because there are simply too many cafes around and too few weekends to check all of them out, you can tick KAEDEN off your list of cafes to visit during a weekday lunch at work.

KAEDEN specialises in your usual western cafe fare with prices ranging from S$8 for starters to S$25 for brunch on weekends.

Some dishes to check out include their Wagyu Cheeseburger (S$19) and Kurobuta Pork Chop (S$24).

Grab a couple of colleagues to KAEDEN to eat, converse and make merry over hearty food - after all, cafes are known to be places that spark connection and enjoyment.

Pin Wei Mala 品味麻辣 (#01-38)

Singaporeans love their spicy food, but few foods have managed to garner a cult following the way mala has.

“Because it’s like comfort food, and you just want some respite after a sian morning at work you know,” my colleague and fellow OL, Michelle, explained after I asked her why she’d willingly shell out S$10 to S$20 for mala at lunch everyday.

If you’re an OL who can “handle the heat”, Pin Wei Mala is the go-to place for you.

I mean, just look at this hearty bowl of spicy goodness:

Hopefully, your intestines can take the heat too (iykyk).

Little Ribbons Pasta Co. (#01-29A)

While fish soup may be the holy grail of OLs looking to maintain a trim and fit lifestyle, pasta is the cheat meal we secretly want to indulge in.

If you’re an OL looking to #treatyoself, head down to Little Ribbons Pasta Co. and grab your fix of pasta to go.

The humble takeaway kiosk serves up delectable pasta recipes of your choice, where everything from the pasta shapes and sauce bases to add-ons are customisable.

Pasta types include spaghetti, linguine, penne and fusilli while sauces range from slow-cooked bolognese sauce and creamy alfredo to fresh herb-y Pesto, traditional carbonara and more.

Pffft, don’t worry about ingesting too many carbs - you can always work off the calories at your next F45 or bouldering session in Aperia Mall.

luckin coffee (#01-34)

To avoid falling into a food coma after lunch, having a good cuppa coffee is a must for every OL.

luckin coffee is a coffee company from China that aims to provide high quality coffee at great prices to customers.

My fellow OLs and I look forward to getting our daily caffeine boost at luckin because of the many deals available on their mobile app such as coffees at half price.

One beverage to try would be their Velvet Latte, which my colleague Lixin says is “very smooth” and has a nice balance of sweetness.

If you’re more adventurous, you can also opt for their new drink, Guji Specialty Latte.

The coffee beans hail from Hambella District, Guji Zone and you can expect flavours of citrus, berries and almonds, accompanied with a lavender aroma.

Aperia Mall

Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm daily

This sponsored article by Aperia Mall made this OL thankful for all the great food options near her office.

Top images via WhyQ and Aperia Mall