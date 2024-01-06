Siglap roadside fight: Hawker, 30, claims shirtless man assaulted him for 'staring'

Two men, one shirtless and the other barefoot, were spotted fighting on a Siglap roadside on Jan. 3, 2024.

The "barefoot man", a stall owner at a nearby coffeeshop, has since come forward to share his side of the story.

He claimed that the "shirtless man" was unhappy with him "staring" and crossed the road to punch him when he was taking a smoke break.

On a smoke break

Teo, 30, told Mothership that he and his wife run a food stall nearby since about six months ago.

On the afternoon of the fateful day, Teo said he was taking a smoke break by the roadside when he saw a shirtless man on the opposite side of the road.

"He said 'see what see' and then came over to punch me," Teo said.

Lost slippers, spectacles in fight

Teo claimed he was not supposed to be "barefoot" but lost one of his slippers when the shirtless man pushed him.

He also lost his spectacles during the fight.

Teo also claimed that he didn't "dare to fight back" as he had a business to run but had to defend himself because the "shirtless man" kept assaulting him.

He said the video taken by the eyewitness only captured the moments after the fight started.

Teo said that after the fight ended, the "shirtless man" left.

Teo's wife later called the police, but the man left before they arrived.

Shirtless man allegedly got into previous quarrel

Teo's wife told Mothership that neither she nor her husband had seen the man before.

She claimed that a neighbouring stall owner told her the same man got into a quarrel with her own husband previously.

She also said the public should avoid the man if they see him.

Top image via Google Maps & Mothership reader