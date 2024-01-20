Back

Ralph's Coffee by Ralph Lauren opens 2nd S'pore outlet at Orchard

Same menu, more space.

Wong Li Jie | January 20, 2024, 08:31 PM

Events

Ralph's Coffee has opened its second Singapore outlet at Shaw Centre.

Run by fashion brand Ralph Lauren — which you might know for its signature polo shirts — the coffee shop first launched here in July last year at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The chain was first introduced in 2014 in New York, and has since expanded to countries in Asia including Japan, China, and Singapore.

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Bigger space

Similar to the MBS outlet, the Ralph Lauren bear greets customers at the entrance.

Cutes. Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Inside, you'll find a roomier space than at the MBS branch.

Wooden furnishings accompany the store's signature white-and-green.

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

The cafe also adjoins the Ralph Lauren store in Shaw Centre.

Same menu

Bakery case. Photo by Lebelle Chua.

This outlet offers the same menu as the MBS location, including the following items:

  • Ralph's Coffee Soft Serve, a Singapore exclusive (S$9)

  • Ralph's Chocolate Cake (S$14)

  • Various coffees (from S$4.50)

The coffee, as expected, is made with Ralph's house blend.

Ralph's Coffee (Orchard)

Address: Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore 228208

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm, daily

