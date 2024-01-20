Ralph's Coffee by Ralph Lauren opens 2nd S'pore outlet at Orchard

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Ralph's Coffee has opened its second Singapore outlet at Shaw Centre.

Run by fashion brand Ralph Lauren — which you might know for its signature polo shirts — the coffee shop first launched here in July last year at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The chain was first introduced in 2014 in New York, and has since expanded to countries in Asia including Japan, China, and Singapore.

Bigger space

Similar to the MBS outlet, the Ralph Lauren bear greets customers at the entrance.

Inside, you'll find a roomier space than at the MBS branch.

Wooden furnishings accompany the store's signature white-and-green.

The cafe also adjoins the Ralph Lauren store in Shaw Centre.

Same menu

This outlet offers the same menu as the MBS location, including the following items:

Ralph's Coffee Soft Serve, a Singapore exclusive (S$9)

Ralph's Chocolate Cake (S$14)

Various coffees (from S$4.50)

The coffee, as expected, is made with Ralph's house blend.

Ralph's Coffee (Orchard)

Address: Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore 228208

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm, daily