S'porean, 16, identified as white supremacist & aspired to conduct attacks overseas, issued restriction order under ISA

A 16-year-old Singaporean boy was handed a Restriction Order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in November 2023 after he became self-radicalised by online far-right extremist propaganda.

The Restriction Order means he is not allowed to change his residence, travel out of Singapore, or access the internet or social media without the Internal Security Department (ISD) director's approval, among other stipulations. He will also undergo rehabilitation.

As of November 2023, the boy was a Secondary 4 student, said the ISD in a press release on Jan. 24, 2024.

Despite being ethnically Chinese, the boy "strongly identified as a white supremacist and pro-white sympathiser" at the time when the ISD launched an investigation.

He also hoped to be recruited for violent attacks by white supremacist groups overseas to "fight for the whites".

How did he become self-radicalised?

According to ISD, the boy's self-radicalisation process began after he chanced upon videos by American far-right personality Paul Nicholas Miller.

Miller, an advocate for race war and who espouses white supremacist and neo-Nazi rhetoric, has been tied to various far-right extremist organisations overseas, including the Proud Boys and Boogaloo movement.

In September 2021, he was sentenced to 41 months' imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, by a South Florida federal district judge.

Developed "intense hatred" against various communities

After being exposed to Miller's influence, the Singaporean boy developed an "intense hatred" of communities typically targeted by far-right extremists, including African Americans, Arabs, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Specifically, the 16-year-old came to believe that African Americans were responsible for a significant percentage of crime in the U.S. and deserved to "die a horrible death".

He also perceived illegal Arab immigrants as having committed violent attacks against white populations in Western countries.

He also subscribed to the Great Replacement Theory, which propagated the idea that the indigenous white population in Western countries were in danger of being replaced by non-white immigrants.

Brenton Tarrant, the man who carried out a terrorist attack at two mosques in New Zealand in March 2019, also named his attack manifesto after the theory.

Joined chat groups and considered attacks overseas

Convinced that non-white communities such as African Americans and Arabs should be driven away from white-majority countries, the boy participated in several far-right online chat groups and channels, where he shared violent anti-African American videos.

He also shared his interest in conducting a mass shooting in the U.S. in 10 years' time in a chat group.

Separately, he also considered travelling to Western countries, such as France, Italy, and Russia, to participate in attacks against his vilified communities.

However, as the boy lacked the financial resources and know-how to do so, he did not take steps to actualise his attack aspirations beyond online searches for weapons.

He also had no plans to conduct any attacks in Singapore, as he felt the communities he vilified had not caused trouble here.

Next steps

As a result of the restriction order, the boy will need to abide by numerous conditions and restrictions, including not being allowed to change his residence, travelling out of Singapore, and accessing the internet or social media without the ISD director's approval.

In the meantime, he is also required to undergo a "holistic rehabilitation programme" aimed at countering the violent extremist ideologies that he had absorbed online.

According to ISD, the programme will focus on helping the boy internalise that his racial supremacist views are "incompatible" with Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious society.

Concurrently, the boy will also receive psychological counselling by ISD psychologists, which will address his violent tendencies and factors that render him susceptible to radical influences, such as the regulation of his emotions and self-identity issues.

ISD to continue monitoring boy's rehabilitation

ISD said its case officers will also engage the boy regularly to monitor his rehabilitation and "work closely with his family and school" to ensure that he has sufficient support.

In particular, two MOE-trained teachers with experience working with and coaching youths have been assigned to serve as the boys' mentors.

The teachers, who are volunteers with the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), will provide him with additional guidance and cyber-wellness skills, added ISD.

Concurrently, ISD is also working with community partners, such as the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group, to explore suitable community-based programmes to help him acquire pro-social skills.

Second Singaporean to be dealt with under ISA

The 16-year-old boy is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the ISA for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.

In December 2020, a then-16-year-old Singaporean boy was detained after making detailed plans and preparations to conduct terrorist attacks using a machete against Muslims at two mosques in Singapore.

The boy, who turns 19 years old this year, was released from detention in January 2024 after making "good progress in his rehabilitation". He is "assessed to no longer pose an imminent security threat", according to ISD.

Boy had since rejected far-right extremist ideas, use of violence

Prior to his release, the boy underwent "an intensive rehabilitation programme" and was regularly engaged by an ISD psychologist during his three years in detention.

His progress towards rehabilitation was further augmented by his family and his three mentors, comprising two volunteers from the RRG and his former secondary school teacher.

The boy was able to continue his education and sat for GCE N-Level and GCE O-Level examinations during his detention, and intends to further his studies after his release.

While the boy will still need to abide by the conditions set out in a Suspension Direction issued to him, ISD said it will continue to work with the boy's family, school, and other rehabilitation stakeholders to ease his reintegration into society.

Public to remain vigilant

ISD said the cases of the two youths serve as a reminder that Singaporeans are not immune to far-right extremist ideologies, even though they have not gained "a significant foothold" locally.

ISD urged Singaporeans to maintain vigilance.

To allow authorities to intervene early and avert a tragedy, the public should also stay vigilant to signs that others may have become radicalised, which include:

Frequently surfing radical websites;

Posting or sharing extremist views on social media platforms;

Sharing extremist views with friends and relatives;

Making remarks that promote ill-will or hatred towards people of other races or religions

Expressing intent to participate in acts of violence overseas or in Singapore; and/or

Inciting others to participate in acts of violence

Those who know or suspect a person has been radicalised can contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre at 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD).

