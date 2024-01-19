Qantas to resume non-stop flights from S'pore to Darwin from Dec. 9, 2024

From Dec. 9, 2024, you can fly between Singapore and Darwin on Australian airline Qantas.

For five days a week, direct flights will be available between the city in northern Australia and Singapore, Qantas announced in a statement on Jan. 17.

From March 2025 onwards, Qantas will increase the frequency of this flight service to a daily basis.

Fares from S$792

The last time Qantas operated non-stop flights between Darwin and Singapore was in 2006.

The airline company said that this route will use Embraer E190 regional jets. They said the "size, range and economics" of this aircraft would open up "routes that wouldn't be viable with larger aircraft".

According to The Straits Times (ST), these jets feature both economy and business class cabins, with a total seating capacity of 94. They will have the smallest seating capacity among passenger jets at Changi Airport.

Qantas stated that fares start from A$690 (S$610) for a return trip. Ticket sales have begun on Jan. 17, and are available on Qantas's website or through travel agents.

The airline also added that the new flights would add more than 60,000 seats on this route every year, with flights pending government and regulatory approvals.

Qantas international CEO Cam Wallace said in the statement that the new service would strengthen "the important trade, business and tourism links between Australia and Singapore".

The flights will also allow passengers to fly from Darwin to Europe and Asia with one stop in Singapore, Qantas added.

For example, passengers taking a flight from Darwin to London will be able to save five hours flying time.

We are excited to announce the launch our second international route from Darwin, with direct flights to Singapore. The new service will offer Qantas customers in Darwin a seamless connection to London saving around five hours in flying time by no longer having to fly via other… pic.twitter.com/lVKkVfihHc — Qantas (@Qantas) January 17, 2024

Top image from Canva and Qantas/X.