Driver, 36, takes upskirt videos of 3 passengers & 88 women on escalators, jailed 12 weeks

The driver took "advantage of the fact that the victims would have to manoeuvre to exit his vehicle, briefly exposing their covered genitals", said the prosecutor.

Amber Tay | January 09, 2024, 03:00 PM

A 36-year-old private hire driver, Low Jun Xian, was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail on Jan. 8 for taking upskirt videos of three female passengers and another 88 pedestrians on escalators, according to CNA.

What happened

Between December 2022 and May 2023, three women aged 33, 35, and 41 respectively boarded and sat at the back of Low's private-hire vehicle.

Low used his phone to film his victims by directing the camera at the victims' private parts, capturing their underwear and the faces of two victims.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor Matthew Choo said that Low's offences were not opportunistic and that Low took "advantage of the fact that the victims would have to manoeuvre to exit his vehicle, briefly exposing their covered genitals".

Another 88 female victims were recorded between November 2022 and February 2023. Low filmed upskirt videos of them on escalators and recorded at least 88 videos.

Low admitted to taking the videos for his "personal sexual gratification".

Low was nabbed on Jul. 1, 2023 at Sengkang Bus Interchange.

Someone had called for assistance, claiming that a man dressed in a blue top and bermudas was "following girls around", which led to his arrest.

Pleaded guilty to four counts of voyeurism

Low pleaded guilty to four counts of voyeurism, with another two charges taken into consideration.

The prosecutor had requested a jail sentence of between 12 and 18 weeks.

Penalties for voyeurism include up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

