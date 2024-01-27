PM Lee attends Henry Kissinger’s memorial service during Jan. 24-27 New York working visit

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong was in New York City on a four-day work visit from Jan. 24 to 27, 2024.

He was accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching, and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kissinger's memorial service

PM Lee and Ho attended Henry Kissinger's memorial service in New York on Jan. 25.

Kissinger, who served as the secretary of state under US Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, passed away at the age of 100 on Nov. 29, 2023.

Kissinger a "dear friend"

In a Jan. 26 Facebook post, PM Lee said Kissinger was a "great statesman who left a lasting mark on the world" and "will be remembered and respected for his strategic foresight and wisdom".

He added that Kissinger was Singapore's "close friend", as well as his and his father's "dear friend".

Founding PM Lee Kuan Yew and Kissinger

PM Lee previously said that his father, the late founding PM Lee Kuan Yew, first met Kissinger at Harvard University in 1967, where the late Lee was taking a sabbatical and Kissinger was teaching as a professor. PM Lee said Kissinger became one of his father's "closest friends". The feelings were mutual as Kissinger described the late Lee as a "close personal friend". Kissinger said this in his eulogy for the late Lee titled "The World Will Miss Lee Kuan Yew" and also flew to Singapore to attend the late Lee's state funeral.

Privilege and honour to have known Kissinger

PM Lee said he had over the years benefitted from Kissinger’s wise counsel, incisive insights, and curiosity about the world.

He added that he admired Kissinger's "conviction in the US’ responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the world, and his lifelong drive to continue learning, including about cutting edge issues like AI (artificial intelligence)".

Saying that it was a privilege and honour to have known Kissinger, PM Lee said he and Ho bade Kissinger a final farewell at his memorial service in New York with "great sadness".

"We offered our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Nancy Kissinger and their family."

A Facebook post by Ho in the early hours of Jan. 27 suggests the couple are back in Singapore.

