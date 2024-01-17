Back

Pasir Ris barber shop offers free haircuts to wheelchair users, seniors over 70 & people with disabilities

3.9/5 on Google but 12/10 in my heart.

Fiona Tan | January 17, 2024, 12:15 PM

An ordinary neighbourhood barber shop in Pasir Ris is doing something extraordinary for the community — offering free haircuts to wheelchair users, seniors over 70, and people with disabilities.

Free haircut initiative seems new

It is such extraordinary work that news of the barber shop's initiative has been shared on Facebook and Reddit.

Called Indian Barber Shop, it is located at the void deck of Blk 440 Pasir Ris Drive 4, between a coffeeshop and Giant supermarket.

The barber shop, as well as the free haircut initiative, appear to be relatively new, based on its Google Reviews.

The storefront in the Facebook and Reddit photos differs from the earliest photo of the store, which was published by its owner and dates back to some eight months ago.

On its glass door now is a poster advertising its free haircut initiative as well as an updated price list of its services.

Prices range from S$5 for a normal haircut for senior citizens to S$18 for a head and clean shave.

Storefront now vs. eight months ago. Image from Facebook and Google Maps.

The store's reviews are mostly positive, according to comments left on the Reddit post and its 3.9 out of 5 rating on Google Reviews.

Image screenshot from Reddit.

Image screenshot from Reddit.

Indian Barber Shop

Address: Blk 440 Pasir Ris Drive 4, #01-07, Singapore 510440

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm daily

Top image from Facebook and Google Maps

