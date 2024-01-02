Back

5 sent to hospital with knife wounds after New Year's Day incident at Orchard Central

Police said the assailant and victims knew each other, but were not on friendly terms.

Daniel Seow | January 02, 2024, 05:39 PM

Five people were injured in a slashing incident at Orchard Central in the wee hours of New Year's Day.

The incident took place on the 11th floor of the mall, according to The Straits Times.

A gardener who works at Orchard Central told the newspaper that he spotted blood stains at several locations on the 11th floor on Jan. 2.

Five people brought to hospital: SCDF

In response to Mothership's enquiriesthe Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 181 Orchard Road at about 4:10am on Jan. 1.

This is the address of Orchard Central.

Following the incident, five people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Assailant and victims not on friendly terms: Police

Police said the assailant was known to the victims, according to ST. 

The police also said that according to their preliminary investigations, the parties had not been on friendly terms.

Average of 150 knife-related cases yearly

There have been an average of 150 knife-related crimes reported annually from 2017 to 2022, according to a parliamentary reply in April last year.

About 36 per cent of these crimes occurred in residential areas and 3 per cent happened on the premises of educational institutions.

The remaining cases occurred in other public and commercial premises.

This case follows a slashing incident on Dec. 20 outside a mobile phone shop in Pasir Ris West Plaza, which resulted in two men and two women being conveyed to hospital.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Top image from Google Street View.

