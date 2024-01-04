Back

Man, 30, arrested for New Year's Day Orchard Central slashing purportedly triggered by 'staring'

Six people were injured.

Hannah Martens | January 04, 2024, 11:42 AM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappThe 30-year-old man arrested for the slashing incident at Orchard Central on Jan. 1, 2024, will be charged in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed that preliminary investigations show the alleged assault was triggered by a purported staring incident between the 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

The incident left six people, aged between 18 and 30, injured.

It was reported that the incident took place on the 11th floor of the mall, and a gardener who worked there spotted blood stains at several locations on that floor.

Allegedly attacked woman who tried to stop the fight

SPF said the preliminary investigations also revealed that the man allegedly attacked the victim and then four other men.

They said the man also allegedly attacked a 27-year-old woman who tried to intervene and stop the attack or came across the commotion.

The man fled before the police arrived and was arrested on Jan. 2, 2024.

"The Police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," SPF added.

Suspect will be charged on Jan. 4

SPF said the man will be charged in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon could face up to seven years imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo via Google Maps

