Back

Free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards postponed

Until further notice.

Brenda Khoo | January 19, 2024, 06:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The exercise to exchange Nets FlashPay cards for Nets Prepaid cards that was supposed to run from Jan. 19 till July 18 has been postponed until further notice.

Payment firm Nets made this announcement via an update on Facebook at midnight on Jan. 18.

Nets initially announced on Facebook on Jan. 10 that it would allow commuters to exchange their FlashPay card for a Nets Prepaid Card at any SimplyGo ticket offices in MRT stations and bus interchanges.

In the update, it said that the exchange service was "temporarily unavailable" for now, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It did not mention when the exchange would be available.

Staff at the ticket office were reportedly informed of the change on the morning the exchange was scheduled to take place, The Straits Times reported.

Nets told ST that FlashPay card holders may continue using their cards for public transport and topping them up at ticketing machines until June 1.

NETS did not say whether this would affect the transition period for commuters using the FlashPay card on public transport.

Background

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Jan. 9 the transition of “all adult commuters to the SimplyGo platform” for public transport fare payment by Jun. 1, 2024.

According to LTA, Nets FlashPay cards and EZ-Link Adult Cards that have not been upgraded to SimplyGo EZ-Link will not be accepted from June 1.

This is part of a move to phase out Nets FlashPay and some adult EZ-link cards for public transport fare payments in preparation for a transition to SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform for bus and rail trips.

In the statement, LTA explained that the legacy card-based ticketing system for adult commuters was “nearing the end of its operational lifespan”.

It added that that “most adult commuters will not be affected by this transition, as they are already using SimplyGo EZ-Link or contactless bank cards”.

However, some people were dissatisfied with LTA’s decision, as commuters cannot see their SimplyGo card account balance when they tapped out.

In addition, they will no longer be able to use one EZ-Link card for public transport, retail, and some motoring payments.

However, these cards can still be used for motoring-related payments including Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and parking charges, said LTA.

Meanwhile, LTA added that commuters using concession cards, such as seniors, students, Workfare Transport Concession Scheme cardholders, and persons with disabilities, will not be affected.

Related stories

Top image from Wikimedia.

Extended till Jul. 26, 2024: Weekly DBS PayLah! cashback initiative for hawker meals

To ease cost of living pressures.

January 19, 2024, 06:24 PM

Man, 25, carries tipsy woman out of Turf Club Road restaurant & molests her in field, gets 4 years' jail

Her pleas for the man to stop were ignored.

January 19, 2024, 06:07 PM

S'poreans JJ Lin & Glenn Yong at Paris Fashion Week with stars like BamBam & Jackson Wang

The stars were aligned.

January 19, 2024, 05:45 PM

CHAGEE S'pore founder's new tea brand opening 14 outlets in a month, giving away SQ tickets to Taiwan

Prices from S$5.80.

January 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

Panda cub Le Le touches down safely in China, spent flight chomping on bamboo

We miss him already.

January 19, 2024, 04:24 PM

iPhone found taped to airplane toilet seat to film girl, 14, American Airlines flight attendant arrested

The girl told her parents and her father tried confronting the steward who hid in the toilet.

January 19, 2024, 03:55 PM

Syed Saddiq's former lawyer now a minister, appoints former Solicitor General II in conviction appeal

This is after Saddiq's previous lead counsel Gobind Singh Deo was appointed digital minister.

January 19, 2024, 03:51 PM

Bukit Timah Canal water as blue as condo swimming pool on Jan. 17

Nothing unusual, apparently.

January 19, 2024, 02:59 PM

Motorcyclist, 21, dies following collision with lorry along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 19, 2024, 01:46 PM

Joo Chiat umbrella sharing service to be discontinued after 4 months due to low return rates

Why Singaporeans can't have nice things.

January 19, 2024, 01:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.