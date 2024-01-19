Free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards postponed

The exercise to exchange Nets FlashPay cards for Nets Prepaid cards that was supposed to run from Jan. 19 till July 18 has been postponed until further notice.

Payment firm Nets made this announcement via an update on Facebook at midnight on Jan. 18.

Nets initially announced on Facebook on Jan. 10 that it would allow commuters to exchange their FlashPay card for a Nets Prepaid Card at any SimplyGo ticket offices in MRT stations and bus interchanges.

In the update, it said that the exchange service was "temporarily unavailable" for now, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It did not mention when the exchange would be available.

Staff at the ticket office were reportedly informed of the change on the morning the exchange was scheduled to take place, The Straits Times reported.

Nets told ST that FlashPay card holders may continue using their cards for public transport and topping them up at ticketing machines until June 1.

NETS did not say whether this would affect the transition period for commuters using the FlashPay card on public transport.

Background

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Jan. 9 the transition of “all adult commuters to the SimplyGo platform” for public transport fare payment by Jun. 1, 2024.

According to LTA, Nets FlashPay cards and EZ-Link Adult Cards that have not been upgraded to SimplyGo EZ-Link will not be accepted from June 1.

This is part of a move to phase out Nets FlashPay and some adult EZ-link cards for public transport fare payments in preparation for a transition to SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform for bus and rail trips.

In the statement, LTA explained that the legacy card-based ticketing system for adult commuters was “nearing the end of its operational lifespan”.

It added that that “most adult commuters will not be affected by this transition, as they are already using SimplyGo EZ-Link or contactless bank cards”.

However, some people were dissatisfied with LTA’s decision, as commuters cannot see their SimplyGo card account balance when they tapped out.

In addition, they will no longer be able to use one EZ-Link card for public transport, retail, and some motoring payments.

However, these cards can still be used for motoring-related payments including Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and parking charges, said LTA.

Meanwhile, LTA added that commuters using concession cards, such as seniors, students, Workfare Transport Concession Scheme cardholders, and persons with disabilities, will not be affected.

