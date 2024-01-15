Nauru cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan, 2 days after 2024 presidential election

The Republic of Nauru, a Pacific island nation, has announced that it will cut off diplomatic ties with Taiwan in a media release on Jan. 15.

The announcement comes two days after Vice President William Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was elected president in the 2024 elections.

Nauru will seek full diplomatic relations with China

Nauru's government said that "in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru", they recognised the One-China principle and will be "seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC)".

They also stated,"the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China’s territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan".

Taiwan has full diplomatic ties with 12

Taiwan now maintains full diplomatic relations with 11 members of the United Stations, plus the Vatican, as of Jan. 15, 2024. They are:

East Asia and Pacific

Marshall Islands

Republic of Palau

Tuvalu

Africa

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

Europe

Holy See (The Vatican)

Latin America and Caribbean

Belize

Republic of Guatemala

Haiti

Republic of Paraguay

St. Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

"A direct challenge to the international order"

On X (formerly Twitter), Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru on the same day, stating:

"With deep regret we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru. This timing is not only China’s retaliation against our democratic elections but also a direct challenge to the international order. Taiwan stands unbowed & will continue as a force for good."

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement on the same day, stating they appreciate and welcome Nauru's decision. A spokesperson remarked:

"There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. It’s what has been affirmed in Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and is a prevailing consensus among the international community. China has established diplomatic relations with 182 countries on the basis of the one-China principle. The Nauru government’s decision of reestablishing diplomatic ties with China once again shows that this is where global opinion trends and this is where the arc of history bends. China stands ready work with Nauru to open new chapters of our bilateral relations on the basis of one-China principle."

China has claimed Taiwan to be its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties under the one-China principle, which has been strongly rebutted by Taiwan.

It should be noted that the UN resolution both China and Nauru referred to replaced Taiwan's seat in the United Nations with China, but it does not necessarily go beyond that.

A growing trend

Last year, on March 25, 2023, Honduras ended their 82-year diplomatic ties with Taiwan and stated "Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory”.

The move by Nauru to end diplomatic relations with Taiwan occurred not long after Lai won an unprecedented third presidential term for the DPP on Jan. 13.

China had called Lai a "dangerous separatist" before the elections. Lai himself said before the elections that he was committed to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Lai had competed with KMT's Hou You-ih and TPP's Ko Wen-je in the race to become Taiwan's eighth president, and won 40.1 per cent of the vote.

Hou garnered 33.5 per cent of the votes, while Ko took 26.5 per cent.

Lai will officially take office on May 20, 2024.

Top image via Winston Chen / Unsplash