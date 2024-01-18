Back

People's Park lor mee hawker explains why he lets customers help themselves to change

Trust issues, who?

Wong Li Jie | January 18, 2024, 05:21 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Nanyang Lor Mee, located in the basement food court of People's Park Centre, has a unique paying system.

Selling fish and chicken lor mee, the stall owner, who wanted to be known simply as Chen, runs a one-man show.

While he focuses on cooking, he leaves his customers to pay and take the required change all by themselves.

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

The history

There's much history behind Chen's stall.

Chen's father has been selling lor mee for around 50 years.

Now, both Chen and his sister are operating lor mee stalls.

Chen's stall has been situated at a few locations, such as North Bridge Road, before its current place in Chinatown.

The payment system

What sets Chen's stall apart is its payment system, which is completely built on trust and integrity.

On the counter is a compartmentalised metal box, with notes and coins of different denominations neatly organised.

The sign reads, "Please help yourself to the change. Takeaway containers cost an additional S$0.30. Thank you for your cooperation." Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Once a customer has placed their order, Chen will inform them to deposit their money into the box and take their own change, while he starts making the lor mee.

Speaking with Mothership, he also revealed that he hadn't expected to gain media attention for this payment system.

The primary reason he implements this system is, quite simply because he's simply too busy to take care of payment.

"I did this [out of necessity], but ended up going viral," he mused optimistically.

When asked how he deals with potential abuse of the system, Chen's response was simply not to mind.

"It's not a big deal," he quipped. "I've always said that you should take things as they are, and that's what I'm doing."

He believes in the conscience of his customers, believing that they will act in good faith.

Nonetheless, this honour system isn't necessarily something he's intending to keep, especially if he hires assistants in the future.

The lor mee

Red snapper lor mee. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

As for the lor mee itself, you can choose from:

  • Chicken karaage (S$4)

  • Red snapper (from S$5)

  • Cod fish (S$6.50)

Customers have their pick between yellow noodles, rice vermicelli, or having both.

Each bowl comes with toppings such as pork belly and half a hard-boiled egg.

For first-time visitors, Chen recommends red snapper lor mee for the most traditional taste.

Nanyang Lor Mee

Address: People’s Park Centre, 101 Upper Cross St, #B1-80A, Singapore 058357

Opening hours: 9:30am - 3pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Wong Li Jie and Lebelle Chua.

S'pore actress Jeanette Aw gets 'emotional' about patisserie selling out during Japan debut

Aww.

January 18, 2024, 05:27 PM

2 S'pore teens spend holidays making bouquets for elderly to put smiles on their faces

The pair have delivered 100 bunches of flowers since December.

January 18, 2024, 04:48 PM

FairPrice freezes prices of pomfret, grouper, prawns, & other items for CNY

Wallet-friendly CNY celebrations.

January 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

S'porean woman paints detailed pictures of panda cub Le Le to say goodbye

So cute.

January 18, 2024, 04:42 PM

Solving water issues is 'low-hanging fruit' in solving broader climate crisis: President Tharman at Davos

Issues of water can be solved within a reasonable period through financial and technological means, so long as "we organise ourselves well and if we finance this so that everyone benefits”, added President Tharman.

January 18, 2024, 04:37 PM

Tackling global challenges can't rely on private money or govt action alone, 'all pools of capital' needed: Pres. Tharman

Tharman said it was essential to pair social and industrial policy.

January 18, 2024, 03:42 PM

Kung Fu Panda-themed CNY merch & experience at selected Haidilao S'pore outlets till Feb. 24

Kicking off the dragon year with the dragon warrior.

January 18, 2024, 03:06 PM

Desmond Lee says West Coast team 'saddened' that Iswaran quit as MP 'under these circumstances', thanks him for service & contributions

Lee previously said the CPIB probe was a 'worrying development' with 'big impact' on West Coast GRC.

January 18, 2024, 03:04 PM

1 year after 40 of her fishes killed, otters kill Bukit Timah resident's arowanas, left 1 dead inside house

Most of the arowanas were not eaten, with some only bitten near the chins, or had missing eyes and fins.

January 18, 2024, 03:01 PM

Polish tourists photographed while sunbathing at Wat Chiang Man Thai temple, apologise

Sunbathing at the temple is seen as culturally inappropriate.

January 18, 2024, 02:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.