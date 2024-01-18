People's Park lor mee hawker explains why he lets customers help themselves to change

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Nanyang Lor Mee, located in the basement food court of People's Park Centre, has a unique paying system.

Selling fish and chicken lor mee, the stall owner, who wanted to be known simply as Chen, runs a one-man show.

While he focuses on cooking, he leaves his customers to pay and take the required change all by themselves.

The history

There's much history behind Chen's stall.

Chen's father has been selling lor mee for around 50 years.

Now, both Chen and his sister are operating lor mee stalls.

Chen's stall has been situated at a few locations, such as North Bridge Road, before its current place in Chinatown.

The payment system

What sets Chen's stall apart is its payment system, which is completely built on trust and integrity.

On the counter is a compartmentalised metal box, with notes and coins of different denominations neatly organised.

Once a customer has placed their order, Chen will inform them to deposit their money into the box and take their own change, while he starts making the lor mee.

Speaking with Mothership, he also revealed that he hadn't expected to gain media attention for this payment system.

The primary reason he implements this system is, quite simply because he's simply too busy to take care of payment.

"I did this [out of necessity], but ended up going viral," he mused optimistically.

When asked how he deals with potential abuse of the system, Chen's response was simply not to mind.

"It's not a big deal," he quipped. "I've always said that you should take things as they are, and that's what I'm doing."

He believes in the conscience of his customers, believing that they will act in good faith.

Nonetheless, this honour system isn't necessarily something he's intending to keep, especially if he hires assistants in the future.

The lor mee

As for the lor mee itself, you can choose from:

Chicken karaage (S$4)

Red snapper (from S$5)

Cod fish (S$6.50)

Customers have their pick between yellow noodles, rice vermicelli, or having both.

Each bowl comes with toppings such as pork belly and half a hard-boiled egg.

For first-time visitors, Chen recommends red snapper lor mee for the most traditional taste.

Nanyang Lor Mee

Address: People’s Park Centre, 101 Upper Cross St, #B1-80A, Singapore 058357

Opening hours: 9:30am - 3pm, daily

Top photos by Wong Li Jie and Lebelle Chua.