Mutual visa exemption between Thailand & China to start from Mar. 1, 2024

Thailand and China signed an agreement on Jan. 28, 2024, to waive visa requirements for locals to travel between and visit each other’s countries.

The mutual visa exemption agreement would take effect on Mar. 1, 2024, according to Thailand’s foreign affairs ministry press release.

The agreement was signed by Thailand’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and China’s foreign minister Wang Yi.

What's in it

Holders of Thai ordinary passports and Chinese passports for public affairs and ordinary passports will be exempted from a visa for a maximum of 30 days per entry in China and Thailand respectively.

For multiple entries, they can stay a total of 90 days within a period of 180 days.

Exceptions apply to those who are living, working, or studying or conducting media activities in each other's country.

This visa exemption is aimed at enhancing people-to-people exchanges, facilitate travel for tourists and business professionals, and strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation, the statement added.

This announcement isn't entirely new, though.

Previously on Jan. 2, Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin had told the press, as quoted by Bloomberg, that "no visas are required for travel between Thailand and China" from Mar. 1.

A Thai government spokesperson said the deal would be officially signed by end February 2024, according to Bloomberg.

It was signed on Jan. 28, earlier than expected.

'A new height'

“This visa-free era will bring people-to-people exchanges to a new height," Wang told a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

He added, “There will be a big increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand."

China's state-owned news agency China Daily quoted Wang as saying, "We also welcome friends from Thailand to feel the vitality and vibrancy of China and the hospitality of the Chinese people."

On a similar note, Parnpree said, as quoted by China Daily, that the agreement would allow travel between both countries to be “more convenient”, and also "stimulate" their tourism industries.

According to The Business Times, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand decreased from more than 10 million in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic to 3.5 million in 2023.

2025: 50th anniversary of China-Thailand relations

2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

Both sides agreed to hold activities in both countries to jointly celebrate the anniversary, according to another press release by the Thai foreign ministry.

Reuters added that both ministers also talked about speeding up the construction of the China-Thailand railway and cooperating to tackle transnational crimes.

Wang was making an official visit to Thailand from Jan. 26 to 29, 2024.

On Jan. 29, Wang also met Srettha.

Srettha wrote in his post on Instagram about his meeting with Wang, “Met Wang Yi... this morning. I'm glad you said that before, 'China has trust with Thailand. Thailand-China relations are not distant, they are brothers.'"

Top image from Canva.