MPH moving out of Mid Valley Megamall in KL, clearance sale up to 90% till Jan. 31

After operating there for a quarter of a century, MPH announced that it would be moving out from the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

The last day of operations at the outlet will be on Jan. 31, 2024, the company stated on Facebook.

MPH's 1st megastore

In 1999, MPH opened its first book retail megastore in Mid Valley Megamall, as recounted in a statement on its website.

That marked “a pivotal point in MPH history that shaped the way [MPH] approached bookselling”, MPH said.

The outlet featured facilities including self-search terminals, internet kiosks, a reading lounge, and a children’s corner.

According to the statement, MPH claimed that the outlet “carried the largest collection of children’s books in the Klang Valley, if not the country”. Klang Valley is an area in central Selangor that includes KL.

MPH also added that the megastore's collection of books for professionals was likely "the biggest for a store of its class".

In 2000, the megastore ventured into e-commerce with MPHOnline.

World of Buzz added that the outlet had a cafe at one point, though it was closed when the bookstore relocated to other units in the mall.

Moving out sale

In the statement, MPH thanked customers for their support over the past 25 years, as well as the mall’s management for being "a gracious landlord”.

Bidding a “fond farewell” to the outlet, MPH said it would “cast [its] gaze to the future, and it would unveil its “many plans in the works” in due time.

On Instagram and Facebook, MPH announced that its Mid Valley outlet is holding a clearance sale of up to 90 per cent off its items from Jan. 22 to 31, 2024. The sale is only available to walk-in customers, MPH clarified in the comments, adding that the sale excludes stationeries.

Some commenters on Facebook expressed shock and unhappiness over the closure.

In reply to comments on Facebook, MPH said it would be moving to The Exchange TRX. The company added that the new outlet is scheduled to be opened later in 2024.

MPH has other outlets in Malaysia, in NU Sentral Shopping Mall, Publika Shopping Gallery, and Setia City Mall.

In Singapore, MPH closed both its Singapore outlets by September 2019, before opening a new outlet at SingPost Centre in November that year. That outlet has also since closed.

