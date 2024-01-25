Motorcyclist, 51, dies after skidding along Tuas South Ave 3

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died after his vehicle allegedly skidded along Tuas South Avenue 3 on Jan. 24.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.45am on Wednesday morning.

A police blue tent and a motorcycle were seen on the grass patch beside the road, according to a video of the aftermath of the incident.

The police told media the motorcycle was believed to have "self-skidded along Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim".

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel.

