Motorcyclist, 21, dies following collision with lorry along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Police investigations are ongoing.

Winnie Li | January 19, 2024, 01:46 PM

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital following a collision involving his motorcycle and a lorry near the intersection of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 and Ang Mo Kio Street 22 on the evening of Jan. 17, 2024.

Image via Google Maps

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that the motorcyclist passed away.

Police investigations are underway.

Aftermath of accident

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that the fatal accident took place at around 6:15pm on Wednesday.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene of the accident at around 7pm, the right lane of the road had already been cordoned off.

The lorry driver, who still appeared to be in shock, was sitting by the kerb and providing his statement to the traffic police.

The undercarriage of the lorry appeared dented, and the front part of the motorcycle was severely damaged.

Driver tried to resuscitate motorcyclist after accident

Speaking to Shin Min, the lorry driver said at the time of the accident, he had just stopped his vehicle along the right lane and was waiting to make a right turn when he suddenly heard a loud sound and felt his lorry shaking.

Upon getting off his lorry to find out what had happened, the driver found a motorcyclist lying on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth.

"The motorcyclist couldn't move or talk at all," the driver claimed.

The driver immediately alerted his company, and he joined passers-by to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived.

Driver experienced and "has always been careful": Manager

According to the driver's manager, the driver was on his way to pick up the company's employees from work when the accident took place.

"The driver had many years of driving experience and has always been careful. At the time, the lorry was parked on the road, and the motorcycle collided with it from behind," claimed the manager.

Shin Min understands that the motorcycle was believed to have collided with the lorry during an attempt to overtake the vehicle.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

