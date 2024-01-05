Back

2 grown-ass elderly men in S'pore fight publicly, 1 flings rubbish bin & chair

Public fighting is considered an offence in Singapore.

Julia Yee | January 05, 2024, 04:33 PM

Events

An altercation between two elderly men was captured on video and uploaded onto Facebook.

It involved a rubbish bin, a chair, and a stick.

Although its exact location was not mentioned, it was quite clear that the fight took place in public.

Meaning that there were people who walked by the following scene:

The fight

The video began with one man swinging a rod-like object and the other "parrying" his swipes with a plastic chair.

Image via Abby Hew/Facebook

The man holding the chair ended up flinging said chair at his opponent.

Image via Abby Hew/Facebook

Objects thrown

The second man then picked up a nearby rubbish bin and flung it at the first man.

Image via Abby Hew/Facebook

Picking up the base of the bin, the second man then used it as a makeshift shield.

He backed away from his opponent who advanced once again while swinging his makeshift parang in his hand.

Image via Abby Hew/Facebook

Public fighting

In Singapore, a public fight, or "affray", is punishable under Section 267A of the Penal Code.

It is said to involve two or more persons disturbing public peace by fighting in a public area.

This offence could warrant a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both if the offender is convicted.

Since public fighting "disturbs public peace and may affect the quality of life and security of the neighbourhood", the act alone is enough to get one punished even if no one ends up getting hurt, according to Amarjit Sidhu Law Corporation.

It remains unclear whether or not the fight between the two men was genuine or staged.

Mothership has reached out to the person who posted the video for more information.

Top images via Abby Hew/Facebook

