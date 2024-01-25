McDonald's S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed Prosperity Burger & pineapple pie

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

As is tradition by now, McDonald’s has brought back the classic Prosperity Burger and twister fries for Chinese New Year.

This time, Hello Kitty is tagging along.

Prosperity Feast (S$12.25)

Aside from the adorable Hello Kitty packaging, the Prosperity Feast includes a Prosperity burger, twister fries, pink guava McFizz, pineapple pie.

Prosperity Beef Burger (from S$6.60, ala carte)

Available in both beef and chicken options, the patty is slathered in a savoury peppery sauce.

Pineapple pie (S$1.80)

The Pineapple Pie is the latest addition to McDonald’s long catalogue of pies.

The inside of the pineapple pie was both warm and tangy, while the exterior was delightfully flaky.

The filling's flavour closely resembled that of pineapple candy.

Twister fries (from S$4.70)

These iconic fries need no introduction by now, they’re just as crispy and delicious as before.

The Prosperity Feast also comes with complimentary Hello Kitty-themed red packets.

Nice.

Top photos by Celeste Ng, Elliot Tan and Fasiha Nazren.