Back

McDonald's S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed Prosperity Burger & pineapple pie

Time to prosper again.

Elliot Tan | January 25, 2024, 05:59 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

As is tradition by now, McDonald’s has brought back the classic Prosperity Burger and twister fries for Chinese New Year.

This time, Hello Kitty is tagging along.

Prosperity Feast (S$12.25)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Aside from the adorable Hello Kitty packaging, the Prosperity Feast includes a Prosperity burger, twister fries, pink guava McFizz, pineapple pie.

Prosperity Beef Burger (from S$6.60, ala carte)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Available in both beef and chicken options, the patty is slathered in a savoury peppery sauce.

Pineapple pie (S$1.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The Pineapple Pie is the latest addition to McDonald’s long catalogue of pies.

The inside of the pineapple pie was both warm and tangy, while the exterior was delightfully flaky.

The filling's flavour closely resembled that of pineapple candy.

Twister fries (from S$4.70)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Celeste Ng.

These iconic fries need no introduction by now, they’re just as crispy and delicious as before.

The Prosperity Feast also comes with complimentary Hello Kitty-themed red packets.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Nice.

@mothership.nova McDonald’s Prosperity meal x Hello Kitty 📅: Available for a limited time 💰: Beef Prosperity Feast from S$12.25 #tiktoksg #whattoeat #mcdonalds #hellokitty #fastfood #dateideas #whattoplay #cny ♬ One More Last Time - sped up - Henry Young & Ashley Alisha

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng, Elliot Tan and Fasiha Nazren.

Boy, 14, helps out at mum's Toa Payoh hawker drinks stall 6 days a week to give her a break

He has even registered as a hawker assistant.

January 25, 2024, 05:56 PM

Who is Daim Zainuddin, former M'sia finance minister & target of anti-corruption probe?

He's believed to be Malaysia's second most powerful man after former PM Mahathir Mohamad.

January 25, 2024, 05:45 PM

Udon shop in Bugis with 4 types of udon attracts long queues since Jan. 16 opening

Oishii.

January 25, 2024, 04:47 PM

Dragon made up of 1,500 drones at Marina Bay on 6 nights in Feb. 2024 to usher in year of the dragon

At 8pm on Feb. 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

January 25, 2024, 04:41 PM

Al-Mustafa Restaurant at Lembu Road suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to keep premises clean

It is closed until Feb. 5, 2024.

January 25, 2024, 04:40 PM

Bus crashes into height limit barrier at Changi Airport, police investigating hit-&-run

The barrier tilted backwards.

January 25, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'porean in JB for supper loses passport, ends up having unplanned 3D2N trip

Impromptu vacay.

January 25, 2024, 04:04 PM

Mutual visa exemption arrangement between S'pore & China to start on Feb. 9, 2024, eve of CNY

Just in time for Chinese New Year 2024.

January 25, 2024, 03:44 PM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2023 recovers to 86% pre-Covid level

The airport is now the world's fifth busiest airport by seat capacity, said Changi Airport Group.

January 25, 2024, 02:55 PM

1kg of bak kwa costs up to S$120 in S'pore ahead of CNY 2024

Oof.

January 25, 2024, 02:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.