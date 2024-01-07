Back

Man proposes to girlfriend during Joker Xue's S'pore concert

Congratulations.

Ruth Chai | January 07, 2024, 05:02 PM

Many would consider concerts to be a fond memory.

A proposal at a concert? Now, that's a memory of a lifetime.

A man got down on one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend on the first day of Joker Xue's three-night gig in Singapore on Jan. 6.

The sweet moment was captured by a fellow concert-goer and posted on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu.

Love in the air

The touching moment occurred while Xue was crooning a ballad.

At the front row of a balcony section of the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a man wearing a white shirt turned around and knelt, facing a woman who donned a white veil.

The man then carefully placed a ring on the woman's finger.

Photo via qierjiang/xiaohongshu

Many turned their attention to the couple, choosing to film them on their phones instead of the singer.

The man then helped the woman up and faced the crowd. She was wearing a checkered blazer and a black mask.

The man then gingerly removed the woman's mask to go in for the kiss while the crowd cheered jubilantly.

Photo via qierjiang/xiaohongshu

After the kiss, the couple, aware of the limelight shone on them, shyly sat back down.

"Halfway through filming Joker Xue's concert, I heard people behind me yelling 'please marry him'," the caption read.

"I realised that the young lady sitting in the first row was being proposed to. Congratulations," the caption added.

Concert shenanigans

While it was unclear whether Xue knew of this touching moment, he entertained the crowd with some self-deprecating jokes and somewhat humorous anecdotes on Singaporean culture.

Top photo via qierjiang/xiaohongshu

