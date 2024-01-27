Back

Man beats up another man in Jurong West, continues punching fallen victim

Scary.

Julia Yee | January 27, 2024, 04:46 PM

A man was chased and beaten by another man at an open air HDB car park in Jurong West.

The incident took place on Jan. 25, 2024 at around 9:30pm, according to a Facebook post by a witness at the scene.

Stomp reported that the fight happened at Block 965 Jurong West Street 93.

"What should I do? Waiting urgently online," the person who witnessed the scene asked fellow online users.

Victim beaten when down

In the video, a man in a white shirt was seen running away from a man in a blue shirt.

As he passed the void deck and neared the block's car park, the man in blue caught up to him and began raining blows upon him.

Enraged shouts could be heard coming from the attacker.

Image via Jia Ren Teo/Facebook

The man in white tried to push his attacker away, but ended up falling instead.

Image via Jia Ren Teo/Facebook

His fall did little to stop the man in blue, who continued advancing and hitting him on the ground.

Another man, who appeared to have followed the fighting pair, was seen observing but not intervening.

Gif via Jia Ren Teo/Facebook

The man in white tried to get up after a while, but ended up being beaten down once again by the man in blue, who pointed his finger at him and yelled something unintelligible.

Image via Jia Ren Teo/Facebook

The man doling out merciless blows was identified as a worker from a nearby fruit stall, according to Stomp.

A witness at the scene reported that he wasn't sure how the fight started, but that it seemed "like a case of self-aggressiveness".

Investigations ongoing

Many online users urged the person who posted the video on Facebook to contact the police.

The witness later told Stomp: "I sincerely hope that the Singapore Police Force will look into the matter with scrutiny, so as to ensure the well-being and overall safety of the neighbourhood."

The police later disclosed that they received a call for assistance at 10:25pm, Stomp reported.

A 32-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Jia Ren Teo/Facebook

