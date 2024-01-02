Jurong East HDB resident hoards items & gas tank, neighbour leaves 2 fire extinguishers at door

A 76-year-old man living beside a hoarder who filled his Jurong East HDB flat's common corridor with all sorts of items decided that the best he could do was place two fire extinguishers at his door.

Lin, a retiree, told Shin Min Daily News that his neighbour's hoarding problem had been around since the 80s, but he became even more concerned about a fire risk when a gas tank was left in the corridor years ago.

Worried about the gas tank

When Shin Min reporters headed down to the flat along Jurong East Street 32, they saw hoards of items outside the woman's flat and on the floor's common corridor.

The items included cardboard boxes, cabinets, trollies, suitcases, bicycles, and the gas tank Lin was worried about.

Lin told Shin Min that with the items in the corridor flammable and people often smoking at the nearby staircase, things would be disastrous if a fire started.

"Who knows if there's still gas left in the gas tank? Even if empty, it could still be a hazard," said Lin.

Neighbours say hoarding has happened for decades

Other neighbours told Shin Min they were also worried about fire risks and that the items might attract pests.

They said the woman with the hoarding problem lives in the flat with her husband and their son.

The woman's husband spoke to Shin Min, saying he "felt bad" for his neighbours.

However, he said "there is nothing he can do about it".

"Our family tried persuading her [to stop hoarding] and even quarrelled many times about it, but it's just a vicious cycle," the husband said.

He explained that whenever the town council helped to clear away the excessive items, his wife would fill the hallway with more items soon after.

The husband said he was very grateful to his neighbours for tolerating them.

When asked about the gas tank, he said he would find someone to clear it as soon as possible.

Response from town council

A Jurong-Clementi Town Council spokesperson told Mothership that they are aware of the excessive display of personal items at this unit and have constantly been requesting the resident to keep the common area clear.

They also said they will take further action where necessary to ensure the common areas remain clear and safe for all residents.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News