Man, 38, who allegedly caused motorcyclist's death by jumping out of minibus handed 2nd charge

A man, 38, who allegedly caused an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) that led to the death of a motorcyclist, was handed a new charge, bringing his total number of charges to two.

On Nov. 9, 2023, Russian national Eldaniz Ibishov jumped out of a moving minibus on the ECP, allegedly triggering the accident that led to the death of the motorcyclist.

On Nov. 10, Ibishov was arrested and charged with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

He was handed an extra charge on Jan. 15, 2024, for having remained on the expressway during the incident, which is an offence under the Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The accident

Ibishov apparently leapt out of a moving minibus on Nov. 9 at 11:04am before the exit to Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

27-year-old Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan, who was riding his motorcycle, hit the rear of a lorry that allegedly stopped due to Ibishov jumping onto the road.

The motorcyclist was grievously injured and was conveyed to the hospital unconscious.

He died later that day.

Nurhilmi left behind his wife, 22, who was pregnant at the time and due to give birth in two months.

Court documents did not state why Ibishov jumped out of the moving vehicle.

It was previously reported that the minibus driver, who picked up Ibishov at the airport, said he picked up the wrong person.

Ibishov's pre-trial conference is slated for Jan. 16, 2024, reported ST.

Those found guilty of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to S$10,000.

First-time offenders who are found guilty of breaking the law under the Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to S$1,000.

Related stories

Top photos via Sandra Faustine Lee/Facebook