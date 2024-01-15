Back

Man, 23, allegedly said 'Eurokars going to be burned down soon by bomb' on S'pore Motorshow 3rd day

He DM-ed the Singapore Motorshow account while the event was underway.

Fiona Tan | January 15, 2024, 12:26 PM

Events

A man allegedly made a bomb threat targeted at the Singapore Motorshow on Jan. 13, 2024, the third day of the four-day event.

Cheng Yuan Kang, 23, allegedly messaged the Singapore Motorshow Instagram account, saying "Eurokars is going to be burned down soon by bomb".

Cheng was charged on Jan. 15 for making a false bomb threat, CNA reported.

Allegedly made threat while event was happening

According to court documents, Cheng was at Suntec City Convention Centre, where the Singapore Motorshow was underway, when he sent the message at about 11:49am on Jan. 13.

The Singapore Motorshow ran from Jan. 11 to 14.

Cheng allegedly knew his words were false.

He has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 29.

If convicted, Cheng can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to seven years, or both for communicating false information of a harmful thing.

Top image from gamescom asia website

