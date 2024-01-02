Back

Body of man, 85, found floating in Clementi canal

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Nigel Chua | January 02, 2024, 11:46 AM

The body of an 85-year-old man was pulled out of the Sungei Ulu Pandan Canal on Sunday morning (Dec. 31).

The body had been floating in the canal near Clementi Avenue 6.

Shin Min Daily News was tipped off about the incident by a member of the public who came across the scene at around 11am.

Reporters from Shin Min saw the man's body placed along the banks of the canal and covered with a white cloth.

Police confirmed that the body of an 85-year-old man was removed from the water, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo screenshot via Google Maps street view

