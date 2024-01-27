M'sian fan puts up motorbike for sale to support national football team at Asian Cup Finals in Qatar

A Malaysian man showed his dedication to supporting Harimau Malaya (the Malaysian national football team) at the AFC Asian Cup Finals in Qatar, by selling his motorcycle in a Facebook post dated Dec. 28, 2023.

The post went viral after netizens identified him as the same man tearfully cheering during Malaysia's match against South Korea on Jan. 25, 2024, which subsequently ended in a 3-3 draw.

An enthusiastic fan and a motorcycle

Malaysia's match against South Korea was seen as spectacular to many, with the latter being one of the favourites for winning the AFC Asian Cup.

The crowd went wild as Harimau Malaya took a 2-1 lead and managed a final equalising goal deep in injury time, creating a memorable moment for Harimau Malaya fans despite the final 3-3 draw.

A man who tearfully beamed as he cheered Harimau Malaya on during the match became a hot topic online after it was caught on the match's live broadcast.

A Facebook page called GTR Burger claimed he was a man called Derrick Gan, and said he had sold his motorcycle for RM4500 (approximately S$1,300) to fund his travel to Qatar for the Asian Cup.

It also included a screenshot of the Facebook post selling his motorcycle, as well as images of the match's livestream of a man presumed to be Gan.

In the Facebook post, photos of the motorcycle are featured from different angles, with a caption stating the user is selling their motorbike, needing funds to go to Qatar.

The caption also jokingly stated the person wants to let go of the motorbike for his beloved country and noted this year's AFC Asian Cup is the first major football tournament in Malaysia's history.

Recent comments under the post also identified the man selling the motorcycle and the man featured in the live broadcast to be the same person.

Many users called him a "legend" and that they "salute" him.

A post by the Derrick Gan profile on Jan. 27 said he had read all the messages others had sent him and added "This is for you Malaysia."

Malaysia's brave performance

Malaysia qualified for AFC Asian Cup Finals on merit for the first time in 42 years.

It also marked the first time since 2007 where the Harimau Malaya team was featured due to co-hosting the cup with Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

They are confirmed to exit the cup in the group stages after losing the match against both Jordan and Bahrain.

A father and son broke down in tears after Malaysia lost 1-0 against Bahrain and was comforted by Malaysia's Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli on Jan. 20, 2024.

Top image via GTR Burger/Facebook and Derrick Gan/Facebook