Iswaran case: PSP calls for ‘proper rules & system’ on MP allowance, ministerial salary during investigations

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has released a statement regarding the resignation of former transport minister S Iswaran on Jan. 18, 2024, and his decision to return his ministerial salary and Member of Parliament (MP) allowances received from July 2023, when investigations into him began.

"We have been following this matter closely with much concern as corruption must not be tolerated," PSP's Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai said in the statement.

Leong pointed out that PSP's Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa had filed a motion in parliament in September 2023, seeking to suspend the payment of Iswaran's MP allowance pending the completion of the investigations.

Leong also highlighted that Poa filed a parliamentary question on Jan. 9, 2024, to ask PM Lee if he could provide an update on the investigation.

Leong also referred to the topic of clawback, which came up in the debate on the motion.

Then, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said that clawing back monies paid to Iswaran after he was charged would be considered, “if justified”. Indranee also said “we will consider what to do with respect to legislation” if necessary, given that there are currently no legal provisions for claw back.

"It remains the PSP’s stance that an MP or minister who is under investigation for corruption and suspended from official duties should be put on no pay leave until the investigation or criminal case is concluded," Leong said.

He restated Poa's suggestion that the MP or minister should then be entitled to full back-pay for the period during which they were not paid, if they resume their duties after being cleared.

PSP applauds Iswaran for returning the ministerial salary and MP allowances

Leong said the PSP "applaud[ed]" Iswaran for voluntarily returning the ministerial salary and MP allowances he received while being under investigation.

"However, we do not feel this should be a decision to be left to party discipline nor the individual concerned to return the money to the government," he said.

"Good governance should be ensured via strong institutional processes. There ought to be proper rules and a system governing such situations."

Leong expressed that the party will continue to monitor the case closely and wait for due process to be completed before providing further comments.

Iswaran's ministerial salary and MP allowances

On Aug. 2, 2023, PM Lee revealed in parliament that Iswaran had been interdicted from his ministerial duties after being brought in by the CPIB for investigations, with a reduced monthly pay of S$8,500 until further notice.

PM Lee said he made the decision to reduce the then-transport minister's monthly pay to "less than half," and explained that he used the current civil service practice as a reference point when deciding to reduce Iswaran's ministerial pay.

This means that Iswaran would still receive his MP allowance of S$192,500 per year.

Poa then filed a motion for parliament to suspend Iswaran from his MP duties.

This motion was rejected on Sep. 19. Leader of the House Indranee Rajah filed a counter-motion for parliament to "consider the matter" when the outcome of ongoing investigations against Iswaran was known.

The Workers' Party (WP) also voted against the motion filed by PSP and voted in favour of the government's motion.

WP's Secretary-General Pritam Singh said WP "cannot fully agree" with the motion as it would not only be "unfair and premature", and it would also be "seeking to overturn the electoral mandate given to Iswaran by the people through the ballot box by prematurely passing judgment on him".

It was said in parliament that in the event where Iswaran is charged, PM Lee would then "decide whether to make him resign and to pay back both salary and allowance without waiting for legal process.” This, Indranee explained, would be a matter of party discipline.

On Jan. 18, Iswaran received 27 charges of corruption and pleaded not guilty.

In a letter to PM Lee, Iswaran wrote that he rejected the charges and was innocent, but believes it is the "right thing to do" to return his ministerial salary and MP allowances.

Related stories

Top photo via PSP and Mothership