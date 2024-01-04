Back

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung out of ICU; attacker reportedly was 'longtime' supporter of ruling party

A search warrant has been issued for the suspect.

Brenda Khoo | January 04, 2024, 01:23 PM

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was transferred to the general ward at Seoul National University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 3) from the intensive care unit (ICU) after he was stabbed in the neck on Jan. 2, Yonhap News Agency (Yonhap) reported.

Lee had been hospitalised in the ICU since undergoing a two-hour surgery the previous day (Jan. 2), according to Yonhap.

Pretended to seek autograph

The Korea Herald reported that Lee, the leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, was stabbed as he was visiting the construction site of a new airport on Busan’s Gadeokdo Island.

According to The Korea Herald, Korean television network JTBC reported that the suspect is a man identified only by his last name, Kim.

Reuters reported that the man was born in 1957.

The suspect allegedly committed the offence while pretending to seek an autograph from Lee.

He was quickly subdued and detained at the scene, Yonhap reported.

Lee was conveyed to the hospital conscious but continued to bleed.

He reportedly sustained a 1-centimetre gash on his neck.

Stabbed in jugular vein

The wounded leader was airlifted by a helicopter from Busan to Seoul on Jan. 2, according to Yonhap.

His party’s spokesperson said in a press briefing that the leader was stabbed in the jugular vein. Lee underwent vascular reconstruction surgery for two hours at the Seoul National University Hospital.

The surgery included the removal of blood clots, the spokesperson added.

A 17cm mountaineering knife

The Korea Herald reported that an anonymous opposition party lawmaker told JTBC that apparently, the suspect had been a "longtime" supporter of the incumbent People Power Party until recently.

JTBC reported that prior to the attack, the suspect joined the Democratic Party's supporter membership.

His motive for the attack remains unclear, according to Korean authorities.

A court in Seoul has issued a search warrant for the suspect on Jan. 3, according to JoongAng Daily.

Korean police are currently investigating the matter, and reportedly plan to arrest Kim.

The police added that the suspect allegedly purchased and modified a mountaineering knife measuring 17cm in length to use in the attack, reported Yonhap.

He also allegedly tracked Lee’s scheduled tour of the southern cities, including Busan.

Yonhap added that the police raided the suspect’s house and realtor office following the incident.

The attack occurred less than 100 days before the country is scheduled to hold its parliamentary elections in April.

As a result of the attack, political activities have reportedly been muted, with large-scale and other political events being scaled down.

Top image from Lee Jae Myung/X and Wikimedia Commons.

