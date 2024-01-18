Kung Fu Panda-themed CNY merch & experience at selected Haidilao S'pore outlets till Feb. 24

Good news for "Kung Fu Panda" fans.

From now till Feb. 24, Haidilao will be having a "Kung Fu Panda" dining experience.

Diners can snag themselves some "Kung Fu Panda"-themed Chinese New Year merchandise.

There are seven sets of merchandise including:

Plush toys

Plush hats

Red packet holders

Keychains

Shoulder plush

Calendar

Yusheng dining set

These sets are available for purchase or redemption through Haidilao's membership points.

With every S$238 spent, diners can also redeem a "Kung Fu Panda" Prosperity Pack comprising a couplet set and red packets.

New dessert

When you’re done sipping on hearty broths, you can also try the Abundance Panda Mousse (S$9.80).

Meet the Dragon Warrior

And because it’s the year of the dragon, you can see the Dragon Warrior in all his fluffy glory at selected Haidilao locations.

Families with children can also participate in a colouring contest for a chance to win an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with Po.

Top photos by Haidilao and Livia Soh.