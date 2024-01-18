Back

Kung Fu Panda-themed CNY merch & experience at selected Haidilao S'pore outlets till Feb. 24

Kicking off the dragon year with the dragon warrior.

Fasiha Nazren | Elliot Tan | January 18, 2024, 03:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Good news for "Kung Fu Panda" fans.

From now till Feb. 24, Haidilao will be having a "Kung Fu Panda" dining experience.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haidilao Singapore (@haidilaosingapore)

Diners can snag themselves some "Kung Fu Panda"-themed Chinese New Year merchandise.

Photo by Haidilao

There are seven sets of merchandise including:

  • Plush toys

  • Plush hats

  • Red packet holders

  • Keychains

  • Shoulder plush

  • Calendar

  • Yusheng dining set

These sets are available for purchase or redemption through Haidilao's membership points.

With every S$238 spent, diners can also redeem a "Kung Fu Panda" Prosperity Pack comprising a couplet set and red packets.

New dessert

Photo by Livia Soh.

When you’re done sipping on hearty broths, you can also try the Abundance Panda Mousse (S$9.80).

Meet the Dragon Warrior

And because it’s the year of the dragon, you can see the Dragon Warrior in all his fluffy glory at selected Haidilao locations.

Photo by Haidilao.

Families with children can also participate in a colouring contest for a chance to win an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with Po.

@mothership.nova Haidilao x Kung Fu Panda 📍: Available at all Haidilao outlets 📅: Jan. 15 to Feb. 24, 2024 🍴: Abundance Panda Mousse S$9.80 🛍️: Couplet set Red packets Calendar Prices for merchandise TBC Redeem the couplet set & red packets with a minimum spend of S$238 in a single receipt #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #kungfupanda #kungfupanda4 #haidilao #CNY2024 #hdl #hdlsg #hotpot #海底捞 ♬ Kung Fu Fighting - Cee-Lo

Top photos by Haidilao and Livia Soh.

Tackling global challenges can't rely on private money or govt action alone, 'all pools of capital' needed: Pres. Tharman

Tharman said it was essential to pair social and industrial policy.

January 18, 2024, 03:42 PM

Desmond Lee says West Coast team 'saddened' that Iswaran quit as MP 'under these circumstances', thanks him for service & contributions

Lee previously said the CPIB probe was a 'worrying development' with 'big impact' on West Coast GRC.

January 18, 2024, 03:04 PM

1 year after 40 of her fishes killed, otters kill Bukit Timah resident's arowanas, left 1 dead inside house

Most of the arowanas were not eaten, with some only bitten near the chins, or had missing eyes and fins.

January 18, 2024, 03:01 PM

Polish tourists photographed while sunbathing at Wat Chiang Man Thai temple, apologise

Sunbathing at the temple is seen as culturally inappropriate.

January 18, 2024, 02:22 PM

Ex-ITE East lecturer shows porn video to boy, 12, in lift, says he's 'easy target' to 'tease and arouse'

He was sentenced to five months and two weeks in prison.

January 18, 2024, 02:13 PM

Nothing to suggest F1 contracts structured to govt's disadvantage, preparations for S'pore GP 2024 on track: MTI

MTI said the race has attracted more than 550,000 international visitors and generated S$2 billion of incremental tourism receipts.

January 18, 2024, 01:50 PM

‘I am innocent’: Iswaran says he’s focused on clearing his name, return of salary & allowances ‘right thing to do’

He said he's deeply saddened he can no longer serve West Coast residents.

January 18, 2024, 01:23 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong on Iswaran: 'No compromise, no relaxation, no fudging' of PAP's stance on corruption

The plan for the leadership transition 'remains on track', he said.

January 18, 2024, 01:01 PM

Hackers target Indonesia VP candidate Mahfud MD's Instagram, share video of Israel soldiers

The clip shows foreign soldiers playing ball on the beach.

January 18, 2024, 12:53 PM

AGC to decide on possible action against billionaire Ong Beng Seng after Iswaran's case concludes

The AGC added that the CPIB has also investigated Ong.

January 18, 2024, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.