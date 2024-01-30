Back

KFC S'pore giving away 888 red shorts on Feb. 6, 2024 at selected outlets

Free with purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC's Lunar New Year menu.

Hannah Martens | January 30, 2024, 03:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

KFC Singapore will give away free KFC HuatWear shorts on Feb. 6, 2024.

With only a limited supply of 888 shorts, customers can snag a free pair with the purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC's Lunar New Year menu.

Photo via KFC

The bright red shorts have auspicious symbols, such as the God of Fortune, prosperity coins and longevity peaches printed on them.

It was designed in consultation with Singaporean Feng Shui Master Jet Lee.

The shorts can only be redeemed at KFC outlets at VivoCity, Kallang, NEX, West Mall, Jurong Point, NorthPoint City, Causeway Point, and Tampines Mall.

Photo via KFC

Top photos via KFC

