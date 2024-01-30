KFC S'pore giving away 888 red shorts on Feb. 6, 2024 at selected outlets

KFC Singapore will give away free KFC HuatWear shorts on Feb. 6, 2024.

With only a limited supply of 888 shorts, customers can snag a free pair with the purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC's Lunar New Year menu.

The bright red shorts have auspicious symbols, such as the God of Fortune, prosperity coins and longevity peaches printed on them.

It was designed in consultation with Singaporean Feng Shui Master Jet Lee.

The shorts can only be redeemed at KFC outlets at VivoCity, Kallang, NEX, West Mall, Jurong Point, NorthPoint City, Causeway Point, and Tampines Mall.

Top photos via KFC