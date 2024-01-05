Jay Chou’s wife denies calling him out for cheating

Hannah Quinlivan has denied reports that she called her husband, Jay Chou, out for cheating.

According to Taiwanese entertainment outlet ET Today, an alleged screenshot of Quinlivan’s Weibo post made the rounds on the social media platform on Jan. 4.

In the screenshot, she is alleged to have asked Chou to “take off [his] mask” as his “perfect façade cannot shield [him] for long”.

It also wrote that he did “disgusting things with [his] disgusting friends”.

Hours later, Quinlivan issued a statement on Weibo to deny that she had made such claims.

In it, she stated that the content of the fake screenshot is untrue, and that she has never uploaded such a post.

The 44-year-old Chou and the 30-year-old Quinlivan have been married for eight years and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on Jan. 17.

The couple has three children.

Top photos from Jay Chou’s Instagram