Back

Jay Chou’s wife denies calling him out for cheating

Fake news.

Lee Wei Lin | January 05, 2024, 05:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Hannah Quinlivan has denied reports that she called her husband, Jay Chou, out for cheating.

According to Taiwanese entertainment outlet ET Today, an alleged screenshot of Quinlivan’s Weibo post made the rounds on the social media platform on Jan. 4.

Photo from ET Today

In the screenshot, she is alleged to have asked Chou to “take off [his] mask” as his “perfect façade cannot shield [him] for long”.

It also wrote that he did “disgusting things with [his] disgusting friends”.

Hours later, Quinlivan issued a statement on Weibo to deny that she had made such claims.

Photo from Hannah Quinlivan’s Weibo

In it, she stated that the content of the fake screenshot is untrue, and that she has never uploaded such a post.

The 44-year-old Chou and the 30-year-old Quinlivan have been married for eight years and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on Jan. 17.

The couple has three children.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Jay Chou’s Instagram

Telok Blangah man, 36, finds rotting food outside his house daily after he reported neighbour's hoarding issue

The stench has become so unbearable that the man is unable to open his door to get air. 

January 05, 2024, 05:45 PM

Johor's Forest City duty-free zone allegedly being exploited by smugglers

Forest City's status as a duty-free zone and its relative isolation has apparently allowed smugglers to flourish.

January 05, 2024, 05:05 PM

2 grown-ass elderly men in S'pore fight publicly, 1 flings rubbish bin & chair

Public fighting is considered an offence in Singapore.

January 05, 2024, 04:33 PM

Person, 47, pleads guilty to public nuisance for pulling open MRT doors over 2-week period

The person was said to be "testing" if the doors would open.

January 05, 2024, 02:56 PM

Woman in China stabbed over 30 times in park by stranger who then committed suicide

She was at the park with her two-year-old son.

January 05, 2024, 01:52 PM

Photographer shoots mindboggling Marina Bay New Year fireworks from Bukit Batok Transmission Station

He explained how he did it.

January 05, 2024, 01:39 PM

S'pore & 12 other countries condemn Houthi rebel attacks after S'pore-flagged ship targeted in Red Sea

The crew of the affected ship was reported to be safe.

January 05, 2024, 01:03 PM

Girlfriend of 21-year-old man who died in PIE accident appeals for dashcam footage & witnesses

People are reluctant to come forward with evidence as they "do not wish to get involved", she said.

January 05, 2024, 12:38 PM

2 grown-ass men spar by Siglap road as vehicles drive by

Guess who won?

January 05, 2024, 11:32 AM

A pair of Ed Sheeran tickets cost more KrisFlyer miles than Bangkok round-trip business class flights

If you have miles to spare.

January 05, 2024, 11:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.