'A body blow to the PAP's reputation': Political analyst on impact of Iswaran's corruption charges

With former transport minister and People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) S Iswaran charged with corruption, how might this affect Singapore's political landscape moving forward?

Mothership interviewed Eugene Tan, Associate Professor of Law at the Singapore Management University on Jan. 18 — shortly after Iswaran was charged in court — to get his take on the matter.

Tan opined that the corruption charges against such an experienced PAP politician would surely affect the party's reputation.

He added that if the matter was improperly handled, it could affect the trust and confidence of voters, in the lead up to the next General Election (GE).

Reputation of PAP would take a hit

"I think it's a body blow, it is a severe dent to their reputation," Tan said about Iswaran's corruption charges.

"Because this is a party that has prided itself with high standards of public life of incorruptibility, or in their own words, being whiter than white," he added.

Tan highlighted that Iswaran was an experienced member of the PAP's 4G leadership team.

"In fact, one would say that among the 4G leaders, he is probably the most experienced politician, being first elected in 1997," Tan said.

Only three other Cabinet ministers had entered politics earlier than Iswaran, namely Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam.

Tan asserted that the onus is on the PAP to demonstrate to the public that this is a one-off incident and that standards are still being maintained.

He did acknowledge that such incidents are few and far between.

The last time CPIB investigated a minister for corruption was in 1986, when then-Minister for National Development Teh Cheang Wan was alleged to have received bribes.

Issue of PAP's incorruptibility likely to feature in next GE

Tan added that the question of "whether the PAP had fallen from their high standards" would likely be a talking point for the upcoming GE.

The next GE is due to take place no later than Nov. 23, 2025.

"This will be one of the issues that we can expect voters to engage their minds on, because the political parties will be raising it," Tan said.

He predicted that the opposition parties might leverage on the issue to question whether there should be more checks and balances, such as through having more opposition MPs.

As for the PAP, Tan felt their primary concern would be defending West Coast GRC.

He pointed out that Iswaran was previously the anchor minister in West Coast, and said that the party would need to win back the trust and confidence of voters there.

"In the 2020 general election, the PAP won [West Coast GRC] by the slimmest margin, so that constituency would come under fairly severe threat," Tan added.

Tan pointed out that the West Coast GRC team is currently being led by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who is "an important member of the 4G core team".

"And so I think the party will want to ensure that they are able to defend West Coast GRC despite the former anchor minister being implicated in this corruption scandal."

A political hit, but cannot be allowed to compromise PAP's stand on corruption: Lawrence Wong

In a press conference on Jan. 18, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also acknowledged that Iswaran's case was a "political hit" for the PAP.

Addressing the impact on the civil service, Wong said that he was sure many civil servants would be "disappointed, shocked, saddened" by the incident.

Wong said he had "no doubt" the corruption charges against Iswaran would impact the party and its morale, but asserted that this would not be allowed to compromise the party's zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

"The PAP’s stance on corruption is non-negotiable. This is part of our DNA. There can be no compromise, no relaxation, no fudging of this, no matter the political price," he said.

