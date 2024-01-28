Moving company supervisor fined S$8,000 for illegally dumping office furniture along Kheam Hock Road

A supervisor of a moving company was fined S$8,000 after pleading guilty to illegally disposing of office furniture from a lorry along Kheam Hock Road.

Siow Wei Wen was convicted of one charge under section 20(1)(a) of the Environmental Public Health Act.

The case was concluded in court on Jan. 23, 2024, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a press release.

Happened in January 2023

Siow was engaged to transport unwanted furniture from a vacated office at Beach Road to a recycling facility at Sungei Kadut Drive on Jan. 30, 2023.

However, he discarded the waste at a secluded spot along Kheam Hock Road "out of convenience", said NEA in its press release.

"The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and can pose a hazard to public health," NEA added.

The agency said it will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against any person who disposes of waste illegally.

A first time offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$50,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a maximum fine of S$100,000 and a jail term of not less than one month and not more than 12 months.

Since Jul. 1, 2023, it is also an offence to cause or permit the dumping or disposal of waste in a public place.

This means NEA can take enforcement action against supervisors who instruct workers to dispose of the waste improperly.

Members of the public can submit reports of suspected illegal disposal electronically via the online feedback form or myENV mobile application.

Alternatively, the public can contact NEA at 6225 5632 if they witness any illegal disposal activity.

"When reporting, it would be helpful if the date, time and location of the incident, registration number of the vehicle used to carry out the illegal disposal, as well as supporting photos and video clips, could be furnished," NEA said.

Top image via NEA.