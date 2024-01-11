Back

IKEA recalls USB charger over risks of thermal burns & electric shock

Ruth Chai | January 11, 2024, 11:36 AM

IKEA issued a recall for their ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger in the dark grey colour on Jan. 10, citing risks of thermal burns and electric shocks from prolonged usage.

Photo via IKEA

"IKEA urges all customers who owns ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey, article number 60461197, to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a full refund," the Swedish furniture company said in a press release.

The company said that after long periods of use, the power cable inside the charger may get damaged or broken due to being bent back and forth repeatedly.

The damaged wire poses a risk of thermal burn and electrical shock, even in dry conditions.

So far, no incidents of thermals burns or electric shock caused by usage of the item have been reported in Singapore.

However, as a precautionary measure, the company issued a recall for the product.

The charger can be identified by its model number, ICPSW5-40-1, which can be found on its label.

Photo via IKEA

The charger can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund, and proof of purchase is not required.

"IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause," the company said.

Top photo via IKEA

