I got a lot of problems but my love for POP MART isn’t one of them

I never thought I’d be one to jump on the POP MART bandwagon.

That was until I met my deskmate Hannah.

Hannah sits next to me in the office.

This is an article she wrote:

Needless to say, she’s a bit of a POP MART fanatic.

I used to tease her about how chaotic her desk was, and marvel at how she could spend all her money on the art figurines.

That is, until she brought me into her world.

More than just a toy

One Wednesday after work, Hannah coaxed me and another one of our friends into entering a POP MART store with her.

As she flitted about in search of a Disney-themed box, I found my eyes scanning the shelves.

See, I’d been keeping a dirty little secret: I myself had been eyeing a collectible series for quite some time.

But before you critics out there lament another one biting the dust, this collectible isn’t just a toy to me.

The character is a small boy called Hirono who struggles to let go of childhood, something 24-year-old me can relate to as I brave my way through adult life.

When I voiced this, my friends wasted no time scooping up a box for me. Partly because they’re great friends, partly because they wanted to drag me down the rabbit hole with them.

I won’t lie, a thrill ran down my spine as I unboxed the gift, oblivious to what lay within.

Just one taste of this high, and I was a convert.

This is my shelf at home:

New discoveries

I’m hoping to add some new (but also familiar) faces to my collection.

Namely, the Disney princesses that defined my childhood.

They even come in themed renditions — where else can you find Snow White all decked out in a Han Chinese costume?

In my search for some “edgier” collections, I think the Disney Villains series would be a fitting addition to my repertoire too.

Lunar New Year festivities at CapitaLand Malls (ft. POP MART)

It seems that the world is conspiring to fuel my newfound obsession, because I just spotted a giant Mickey Mouse display at Bedok Mall.

From now till Feb. 24, 2024, CapitaLand Malls will be decked out in such Disney-themed decorations, courtesy of CapitaLand and POP MART.

POP MART Paradise

Installations inspired by larger-than-life versions of POP MART’s Disney-themed toys across 16 CapitaLand Malls now include decorations to ring in the Lunar New Year.

These include pink bonsai trees, ornate lanterns and prosperity coins, making the perfect festive photo ops to capture fun moments with family and friends.

You can also hunt for fortune cookies placed around selected installations and the @CapitaLandMallsSG Instagram page and website from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24.

Participate in the social media contest, and stand a chance to take home a set of six Year of the Dragon Plushies.

Those looking to expand their POP MART collection or in the market for trendy gifts can pop by the following outlets:

POP MART Bugis Junction

POP MART Funan

POP MART Lot One

POP MART Plaza Singapura

POP MART Westgate

Tampines Mall Festive POP-Up store (till Feb. 13 only)

In addition, you will also be able to receive bonus STAR$® rewards when you indulge in Disney-themed launches in POP MART at CapitaLand malls.

Disney-themed pop-up stores

The fanfare continues with pop-up stores located at Westgate, Junction 8, and Bugis+, where you can get your hands on Disney-themed apparel, homeware, and more.

Year of the Dragon Plushies, featuring six different designs inspired by beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Stitch, and more.

This is also available for sale exclusively at the pop-up stores from Jan. 15 to 28.

Dance of the Dragon

You can also usher in the dragon year by catching the “Dance of the Dragon”, an animated light art installation by creative studio Tell Your Children.

We’re talking an eight-metre-wide sculpted dragon vibing to LED lights and good music.

Watch the majestic beast come to life in this 10-minute immersive show, which makes its debut at Funan from Jan. 18 to Feb. 4, before making its way to CQ @ Clarke Quay from Feb. 7 to 24.

Capture photos with the interactive Instagram filter at the installation and stand to win a S$50 eCapitaVoucher when you tag @CapitaLandMallsSG.

Great deals at CapitaLand Malls

During this season of giving, shoppers who reach a minimum spend between S$50 to S$160 will unlock eCapitaVoucher worth up to S$10.

Sustainable gifting

If you’re considering going green with style this Lunar New Year, check out the digital red packets available for gifting via the CapitaStar app.

The eCapitaVoucher gifts, priced between S$10 to S$500, will come in POP MART Disney-themed Lunar New Year designs.

Find out more about Tales of Joyful Reunion at CapitaLand malls here.

This sponsored article made the writer curious about what she’ll find in her next blind box.

Top images by Mothership and courtesy of CapitaLand