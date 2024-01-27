S'pore judge throws out woman’s protection order application, says her behaviour 'extortionate'

A man confronted his wife after he saw her in a carpark with another man, but ended up sleeping in the living room for months after she denied having an extramarital affair.

Suspecting the man to be telling others about the "extramarital affair", the wife decided one day to look through his iCloud and discovered images of herself in underwear while asleep.

She also found indecent photos of other women and also unclothed photos of their child.

The wife eventually demanded a divorce on her terms, and when he didn't agree, she used "extortionate communications".

When both of them applied for Personal Protection Orders (PPOs) against each other, a judge granted her husband one but threw her application out.

Man suspected wife has extramarital affair

According to a judgment dated Jan. 22, 2024, the husband and wife were married in October 2018, and they had a child in March 2019. The family lived together, and the couple ran a carpentry business.

Towards the end of 2022, the husband spotted the wife in a carpark with another man. When confronted, the wife denied having an extramarital affair and chased the husband out of the bedroom because she said she no longer wished to share a bed with him.

The husband ended up sleeping in the living room for months.

On Mar. 20, 2023, the wife suspected that the husband had been telling others about her having an extramarital affair.

She decided to log into her husband's iCloud storage on his phone and discovered that her husband had been taking photos of her in her underwear while she was asleep.

The wife confronted the husband about the images, to which he retorted that he had been checking for "signs" of whether she had been intimate with other men.

She then stripped herself to let him check for "signs", but he declined.

The wife then called the police, who arrested the husband and seized his mobile phone.

Five days later, the wife accessed the iCloud system again, only to find "indecent photographs of women" whom she believed were clients of their carpentry business.

She also found "unclothed photographs" of their child.

A few days later, the wife told the husband that she wanted a divorce and "invited him to agree to her proposals on the ancillary matters".

When he rejected her "offer", she told him, “I can afford to play. Can you afford to play?” and “You’re really in no position to negotiate with me. Think about it carefully.”

She then filed for PPOs against her husband for herself and the child on Apr. 12, 2023.

The husband also filed for a PPO for himself against his wife days later.

Allegations against each other

The wife alleged that the husband had harassed her by taking photos of her in her undergarments without her consent.

Furthermore, she claimed that the husband had photographed the child "naked and peeing" and had hit and raised his voice at the child.

She also said that the husband would "constantly tell the child that mummy does not want daddy anymore, causing her to feel broken”.

On the other hand, the husband alleged that the wife had sent him messages demanding that he agree to a divorce on her terms and promised him harm if he did not do so.

He said that she had hit him and plucked his hair.

Judge's decision

District Judge Patrick Tay Wei Sheng outlined two conditions that must be proven before a PPO can be granted:

Family violence must have been committed or likely to be committed. A PPO must be necessary to protect the person involved.

Wife doesn't need a protection order anymore

The judge noted that the husband admitted to taking the indecent images of her wife without consent but denied all other allegations.

The husband claimed that he didn't know it was wrong.

"I did not know that as husband and wife, this could not be done," he said.

The judge noted the husband's "startling dearth of insight into the wrongfulness" of his actions and that while his actions stopped short of actual family violence, they might have caused harassment to the wife.

However, changes in circumstances, such as leaving their matrimonial home and having his phone seized by police, made it such that it was "improbable" that the husband would be able to continue his acts on the wife.

The judge pointed out that the other allegations against the husband were mainly bare assertions without objective evidence.

Hence, the judge opined that it was unnecessary for a PPO to be issued to protect the wife.

He added that the husband's indecent photographs of other women were not relevant to her PPO application.

Husband disciplined the child lawfully

On the wife's allegations about the child, the husband admitted to hitting the child but explained that he had done so "purely to discipline her and never out of frustration".

The husband explained that when their child misbehaves, he explains to her why she needs to be punished and "give her a light pat on the buttocks".

The judge pointed out that while causing physical hurt is "quintessential" to "family violence", there's a longstanding exception in the law towards the "lawful correction of child", which was preserved today as a "thick grey line" that "accommodates different parenting approaches affected by culture, personality, or personal experience".

However, the judge added that if the "correction" had been prompted by "a desire to impose power over the child rather than for the benefit of the child" or also not performed in a "responsible and loving" manner but caused "unnecessary pain and suffering", it would be family violence.

In the current case, the judge found the physical punishment administered by the husband constituted "lawful correction of the child" and was not excessive "on a balance of probabilities".

Photographs of child were taken innocuously

On the allegations of "unclothed photos", the judge accepted the husband's explanation that the photographs were taken "simply to commemorate a light-hearted moment in the life of the child".

"The photographs of the child depict a playful scene with the child smiling in the direction of the camera while in the bathroom," the judge said. "It was thus probable that the husband had taken these photographs innocuously."

The judge, hence, decided that a PPO for the child was not justified.

Wife's "extortionate behaviour" constituted harassment

For the husband, the judge said that his allegations against the wife were all bare assertions and hence rejected them.

However, he agreed that the wife's "extortionate behaviour" constituted harassment.

For example, after her husband rejected the divorce on her terms, she sent multiple text messages:

"Even if you beg me for help, I may not be able to help you. Think carefully. You still have one day to slowly think. I can afford to play. Can you afford to play? You’re really in no position to negotiate with me. Think about it carefully."

In addition, the wife threatened that the husband would be "even more dead" if he were to drag the divorce proceedings out.

"Even if I have to eat all the bones, I won’t leave even the ashes for you. If you don’t show up to sign tomorrow, I won’t leave any room for mercy for you or your family," she said.

When the husband did not sign the divorce papers, the wife informed his sister that he "shall be prepared to go to jail".

Tay found the messages "hostile, if not threatening", as they "promised detriment by way of criminal sanctions" unless the husband agreed to her terms.

Tay granted the husband's application for a PPO against the wife.

PPO is for protecting victims, not to avenge wrongs: Judge

"Ultimately, a PPO is designed to protect a victim from family violence and not to avenge wrongs that he or she may have suffered," he said.

He added that the man is currently being investigated for possible criminal offences over some of the photographs on the iCloud system.

"Even so, the wrongs of the husband did not give the wife a licence to extort and anguish the husband. That she did so and continued to do so justified a PPO for his protection."

The wife has filed an appeal against the decision.

Top photo via Canva