Hougang resident couldn't start car after rats chewed through wiring

A Hougang resident discovered her car could not start — because a rat or rats had chewed through the car's wires.

The woman, surnamed Guo, 41, told Shin Min Daily News that residents at Blocks 627 and 629 in Hougang Ave 8 area have encountered the rodent infestation problem for several years.

The incident on Jan. 6 afternoon, required the car to be towed to a workshop.

The mechanic diagnosed the issue as rodents having chewed through the car's wires.

"I spent S$70 to have my car towed and S$50 to repair it," the woman said.

The replacement of wires could cost up to S$2,000 to S$3,000 if rodents chewed through them again, she added.

This incident was not an isolated case.

An elderly resident, surnamed Liao, told Shin Min that rodents had chewed through the dashboard camera cable in his vehicle two years ago, which cost S$600 to replace.

He said: "The authorities should hire a pest control company solve this issue, or carry out a thorough cleaning session."

Old estate

Signs that a rodent issue was at hand was obvious for some.

In December 2023, Guo and a neighbour, whose vehicle was parked near Block 625, found rat droppings on their car engines and reported the matter to the residents' committee.

The Hougang estate is about 35 years old.

A 56-year-old resident, surnamed Liu, said the rodent problem has been ongoing for more than five years old.

Dead rats

Guo told Shin Min that the authorities have engaged help by using poison baits over the past two years to address the problem.

She once saw a dead rat at the staircase, while her husband stepped on a dead one.

The bin centre was called out for being a pest magnet.

A Shin Min reporter who went to the estate saw at least four rat burrows at the grassy area near the bin centre.

Town council's response

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said the authorities are aware of the rat infestation issue at the car park at Block 628 Hougang Avenue 8.

A report was lodged on Jan. 11 to alert the town council to the damage caused by rodents to a vehicle parked in the vicinity.

The affected resident was contacted and the insurance company has follow up and submitted a claim, the town council revealed.

The town council also said it has engaged a pest control company to check for rat burrows at the car park, and the pest control workers found no active rat burrows.

But rodent control measures will still be carried out around the area, the town council said.

